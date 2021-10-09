Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/lakhimpur-kheri-violence-congress-youth-stage-protest-over-arrest-of-politicians-son---video---1089793402.html
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video
At least eight people were killed on 3 October in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of India's Uttar Pradesh state after a protest by farmers - demanding last... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T16:13+0000
2021-10-09T16:13+0000
violence
protest
farmer
farmers
news
violence
farmers
public protest
social protest
political protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089796396_0:1:1253:706_1920x0_80_0_0_83e34d3cfbd96efae6e6f53fbee3e8ac.jpg
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took to the streets of Delhi on Saturday to stage a massive protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence demanding the resignation of a federal minister, Ajay Kumar Mishra, and the arrest of his son, Ashish Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.Seeking justice for farmers who were killed in a violent clash at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, protesters marched towards Amit Shah's residence on Krishna Menon Marg and also burnt an effigy of him as they shouted slogans. Videos of the protests are making rounds on the Internet, showing protesters clashing with security personnel and trying to break barricades.A police case has been lodged against five protesters, including the IYC's national president, Srinivas B.V., who were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, an officer said.Meanwhile, Mishra was questioned before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday in the crime branch in connection with his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on 3 October.The Lakhimpur Kheri violence occurred in Uttar Pradesh when farmers demonstrating against a visit of deputy state chief, Keshav Prasad Maurya: a convoy bearing workers from the BJP party rammed into the crowd and killed eight people, including four farmers. The BJP workers who were part of the convoy claimed that the vehicles picked up speed when they were attacked by a frenzied mob with stones and weapons, and accidentally hit people. But farmers have pressed murder charges against the son of federal minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, Ashish Mishra, maintaining that he was driving an SUV which ran over farmers without provocation from them. Mishra has claimed ownership of the car, but has denied that his son was either present or driving the vehicle concerned. Uttar Pradesh Police made the first arrests in the Lakhimpuri Kheri violence on Thursday, taking two people into custody.The incident has sparked nationwide protests by political parties, farmers' organisations, and a public outcry.The farmers' union Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Saturday that to protest the death of eight people, they will be burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and local leaders at the major Hindu festival "Dusshera" on 15 October.The SKM will also be holding a nationwide rail blockade on 18 October and farmers’ maha-panchayat (mega village meeting) in Uttar Pradesh state's Lucknow city on 26 October.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089796396_156:0:1097:706_1920x0_80_0_0_d2a0f33a97603654962e5ceabe16af10.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
violence, protest, farmer, farmers, news, violence, farmers, public protest, social protest, political protest, india

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video

16:13 GMT 09.10.2021
© Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह/ TwitterProtests in Delhi demanding federal ministers' resignation after Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Protests in Delhi demanding federal ministers' resignation after Lakhimpur Kheri violence - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह/ Twitter
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
At least eight people were killed on 3 October in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of India's Uttar Pradesh state after a protest by farmers - demanding last year's three farm laws be repealed - turned bloody.
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took to the streets of Delhi on Saturday to stage a massive protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence demanding the resignation of a federal minister, Ajay Kumar Mishra, and the arrest of his son, Ashish Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Seeking justice for farmers who were killed in a violent clash at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, protesters marched towards Amit Shah's residence on Krishna Menon Marg and also burnt an effigy of him as they shouted slogans.
Videos of the protests are making rounds on the Internet, showing protesters clashing with security personnel and trying to break barricades.
A police case has been lodged against five protesters, including the IYC's national president, Srinivas B.V., who were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, an officer said.
Meanwhile, Mishra was questioned before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday in the crime branch in connection with his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on 3 October.
The Lakhimpur Kheri violence occurred in Uttar Pradesh when farmers demonstrating against a visit of deputy state chief, Keshav Prasad Maurya: a convoy bearing workers from the BJP party rammed into the crowd and killed eight people, including four farmers. The BJP workers who were part of the convoy claimed that the vehicles picked up speed when they were attacked by a frenzied mob with stones and weapons, and accidentally hit people. But farmers have pressed murder charges against the son of federal minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, Ashish Mishra, maintaining that he was driving an SUV which ran over farmers without provocation from them. Mishra has claimed ownership of the car, but has denied that his son was either present or driving the vehicle concerned.
Uttar Pradesh Police made the first arrests in the Lakhimpuri Kheri violence on Thursday, taking two people into custody.
The incident has sparked nationwide protests by political parties, farmers' organisations, and a public outcry.
The farmers' union Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Saturday that to protest the death of eight people, they will be burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and local leaders at the major Hindu festival "Dusshera" on 15 October.
The SKM will also be holding a nationwide rail blockade on 18 October and farmers’ maha-panchayat (mega village meeting) in Uttar Pradesh state's Lucknow city on 26 October.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:08 GMTWADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory
17:02 GMT'Playing With Fire': Chinese State Media Claims Deployment of US Troops to Taiwan Might Prompt War
16:13 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video
15:55 GMTExit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections
15:46 GMTTrump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election
15:45 GMTQueen Elizabeth Has Secret Tunnel in Palace Leading to Top London Bar, Report Says
15:11 GMTUK Home Secretary Backs '888' Walk-You-Home Line in Wake of Everard Murder
14:50 GMTCold Weather May Cause Further ‘Record Prices’ on European Gas Market
14:39 GMTAUKUS to Become Key Platform to Directly Challenge China in Indo-Pacific, Think Tank Suggests
14:39 GMTPlaytime? Joe Biden Spotted Having Fun With Yo-Yo, Aides' Kids Before Departing For Delaware
14:07 GMTUS Activists Prepare For Possible Internet Shutdown, Report Says
13:38 GMTBiden Doubles Amount of Refugee Admissions for Next Year as Congress Unable to Negotiate New Budget
13:11 GMTNew Study Claims COVID-19 Did Not Originate in a Chinese Cave
13:09 GMTCruise Rave Party Raid: Congress Politician Alleges Anti-Drugs Bureau Let BJP Leader's Relative Go
12:59 GMTChina Should Call US Bluff On Taiwan
12:42 GMTYellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris
12:41 GMTEx-Bodyguard Claims He Has Evidence Fmr President Ghani Fled Afghanistan With 'Big Bags' of Money
12:39 GMTAfghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing of Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US
12:25 GMTEarth's Inner Core Isn't Solid After All, Claims New Study
12:20 GMTHow Could Reports About US Training Taiwanese Troops Affect Washington-Beijing Relations?