Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video

At least eight people were killed on 3 October in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of India's Uttar Pradesh state after a protest by farmers - demanding last... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took to the streets of Delhi on Saturday to stage a massive protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence demanding the resignation of a federal minister, Ajay Kumar Mishra, and the arrest of his son, Ashish Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.Seeking justice for farmers who were killed in a violent clash at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, protesters marched towards Amit Shah's residence on Krishna Menon Marg and also burnt an effigy of him as they shouted slogans. Videos of the protests are making rounds on the Internet, showing protesters clashing with security personnel and trying to break barricades.A police case has been lodged against five protesters, including the IYC's national president, Srinivas B.V., who were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, an officer said.Meanwhile, Mishra was questioned before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday in the crime branch in connection with his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on 3 October.The Lakhimpur Kheri violence occurred in Uttar Pradesh when farmers demonstrating against a visit of deputy state chief, Keshav Prasad Maurya: a convoy bearing workers from the BJP party rammed into the crowd and killed eight people, including four farmers. The BJP workers who were part of the convoy claimed that the vehicles picked up speed when they were attacked by a frenzied mob with stones and weapons, and accidentally hit people. But farmers have pressed murder charges against the son of federal minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, Ashish Mishra, maintaining that he was driving an SUV which ran over farmers without provocation from them. Mishra has claimed ownership of the car, but has denied that his son was either present or driving the vehicle concerned. Uttar Pradesh Police made the first arrests in the Lakhimpuri Kheri violence on Thursday, taking two people into custody.The incident has sparked nationwide protests by political parties, farmers' organisations, and a public outcry.The farmers' union Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Saturday that to protest the death of eight people, they will be burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and local leaders at the major Hindu festival "Dusshera" on 15 October.The SKM will also be holding a nationwide rail blockade on 18 October and farmers’ maha-panchayat (mega village meeting) in Uttar Pradesh state's Lucknow city on 26 October.

