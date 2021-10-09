https://sputniknews.com/20211009/hes-got-some-allergies-psaki-insists-bidens-chronic-cough-is-nothing-serious-1089800558.html

'He's Got Some Allergies': Psaki Insists Biden’s Chronic Cough Is Nothing Serious

Joe Biden, who turns 79 next month, was seen frequently hacking at an event held at the White House lawn with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

Get that man an Allegra..Just weeks after receiving his COVID-19 booster shot, President Biden’s ailing cough raised concern Friday during public remarks and a White House event — where he was seen persistently coughing and clearing his throat. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters that Biden’s cough is the result of allergies and not a more serious medical condition.Biden’s recurring cough has been attributed in the past to the effects of gastric reflux or to a lingering cold by his doctor.Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor reportedly conducted and released a medical report for Biden during his campaign in December 2019, declaring Biden “a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”At the time of the report, Biden was under treatment for gastroesophageal reflux and seasonal allergies.NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell questioned Psaki about it just last month after Biden’s cough repeatedly raised health concerns.“It’s not a concern,” Psaki responded. “We have a doctor who travels with him, obviously, who checks in if there is — it is ever warranted."O’Donnell pressed Psaki further, asking her if there was any “explanation for why he coughed so frequently in situations like that.”Psaki’s response was that she "didn’t think it was an issue of concern.”

