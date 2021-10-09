Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/hes-got-some-allergies-psaki-insists-bidens-chronic-cough-is-nothing-serious-1089800558.html
'He's Got Some Allergies': Psaki Insists Biden’s Chronic Cough Is Nothing Serious
'He's Got Some Allergies': Psaki Insists Biden’s Chronic Cough Is Nothing Serious
Joe Biden, who turns 79 next month, was seen frequently hacking at an event held at the White House lawn with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T20:40+0000
2021-10-09T20:40+0000
us
viral
joe biden
jen psaki
white house
cold
concern
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083186594_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd9f9a77a9032cf4eb4e478677bd9f3.jpg
Get that man an Allegra..Just weeks after receiving his COVID-19 booster shot, President Biden’s ailing cough raised concern Friday during public remarks and a White House event — where he was seen persistently coughing and clearing his throat. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters that Biden’s cough is the result of allergies and not a more serious medical condition.Biden’s recurring cough has been attributed in the past to the effects of gastric reflux or to a lingering cold by his doctor.Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor reportedly conducted and released a medical report for Biden during his campaign in December 2019, declaring Biden “a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”At the time of the report, Biden was under treatment for gastroesophageal reflux and seasonal allergies.NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell questioned Psaki about it just last month after Biden’s cough repeatedly raised health concerns.“It’s not a concern,” Psaki responded. “We have a doctor who travels with him, obviously, who checks in if there is — it is ever warranted."O’Donnell pressed Psaki further, asking her if there was any “explanation for why he coughed so frequently in situations like that.”Psaki’s response was that she "didn’t think it was an issue of concern.”
us
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083186594_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f836913e2bfa6bb2ac5e4b910932407d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, viral, joe biden, jen psaki, white house, cold, concern

'He's Got Some Allergies': Psaki Insists Biden’s Chronic Cough Is Nothing Serious

20:40 GMT 09.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHIP SOMODEVILLAWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki takes quesitons from reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki announced actions the Biden administration says it will take to strengthen critical American supply chains and "promote economic security, national security, and good-paying, union jobs here at home."
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki takes quesitons from reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki announced actions the Biden administration says it will take to strengthen critical American supply chains and promote economic security, national security, and good-paying, union jobs here at home. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Joe Biden, who turns 79 next month, was seen frequently hacking at an event held at the White House lawn with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
Get that man an Allegra..
Just weeks after receiving his COVID-19 booster shot, President Biden’s ailing cough raised concern Friday during public remarks and a White House event — where he was seen persistently coughing and clearing his throat. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters that Biden’s cough is the result of allergies and not a more serious medical condition.
“He’s doing great. He has got some allergies,” Psaki responded to a shouted question from journalist Brian Karen, as she walked away from the podium at her daily briefing.
Biden’s recurring cough has been attributed in the past to the effects of gastric reflux or to a lingering cold by his doctor.
Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor reportedly conducted and released a medical report for Biden during his campaign in December 2019, declaring Biden “a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”
At the time of the report, Biden was under treatment for gastroesophageal reflux and seasonal allergies.
The doctor wrote that the stomach-acid reflux may “contribute to occasional cough and sinus congestion” and that “[Biden] has received endoscopy to rule out any more significant disease.”
NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell questioned Psaki about it just last month after Biden’s cough repeatedly raised health concerns.
“Many of us were in the East Room watching the president. We’ve seen him on many occasions where he has a repeated cough. What is the situation with that cough? And is that a concern?” the journalist asked Psaki.
“It’s not a concern,” Psaki responded. “We have a doctor who travels with him, obviously, who checks in if there is — it is ever warranted."
O’Donnell pressed Psaki further, asking her if there was any “explanation for why he coughed so frequently in situations like that.”
Psaki’s response was that she "didn’t think it was an issue of concern.”
050000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:07 GMTWHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo
20:45 GMTHunter Biden Accused of Cashing in on Father's Position With LA Art Sale Event
20:40 GMT'He's Got Some Allergies': Psaki Insists Biden’s Chronic Cough Is Nothing Serious
20:17 GMTRome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos
19:54 GMTRussia Says 6 Syrian Soldiers Hurt in Latest Israeli Air Raid
19:36 GMTIs It Nap Time? Biden Runs Away From Questions After Presser on Weaker Than Expected Jobs Report
19:36 GMTLike Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning
19:36 GMTCongress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers
19:15 GMTUK Gov't to End Free Supply of Widely-Panned COVID-19 Home Testing Kits
19:12 GMTTwitter Erupts in Debate Over California Law Mandating Ethnic Studies for High School Graduation
18:58 GMT'Where is the Border Czar?': Kamala Harris Skips US-Mexico Border Security Meeting
18:40 GMTVideo: Mexican Cartels Reportedly Fire Machine Guns Into US, Taunt NG Troops Amid Migrant Crisis
17:52 GMTAustrian Chancellor Kurz Steps Down Amid Corruption Probe
17:50 GMTBerlin Police Probe Mysterious Acoustic Attack on US Diplomats, Reports Suggest
17:42 GMTEx-UK Envoy to Moscow Rejects Bid to Blame Putin for Gas Price Rises
17:23 GMTCzech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
17:08 GMTWADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory
17:02 GMT'Playing With Fire': Chinese State Media Claims Deployment of US Troops to Taiwan Might Prompt War
16:13 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video
15:55 GMTExit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections