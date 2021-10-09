First President of Iran, Abolhassan Banisadr, Dies in Paris at 88

Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has died at the age of 88, local media has reported. According to a statement released by his family, he died in a hospital in Paris after suffering from a long illness.Once an ally of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder and leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Banisadr quickly fell out of favour after he was appointed the country's president in February of 1980. In his last interview, the politician claimed that his refusal to comply with Ayatollah Khomeini's order to condemn eight political parties in Iran and "endorse" a "secret deal with the Americans" during the Iran-Iraq War led to his impeachment and subsequent exile in France.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Prior to his presidency, Banisadr served as minister of foreign affairs in the interim government, which was formed after the monarchy was abolished in Iran. However, his leadership was short-lived. In 1981, less than a year after he was appointed president, he was impeached, reportedly for his liberal policies and opposition to Islamic clerics.
Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has died at the age of 88, local media has reported. According to a statement released by his family, he died in a hospital in Paris after suffering from a long illness.
Once an ally of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder and leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Banisadr quickly fell out of favour after he was appointed the country's president in February of 1980. In his last interview, the politician claimed that his refusal to comply with Ayatollah Khomeini's order to condemn eight political parties in Iran and "endorse" a "secret deal with the Americans" during the Iran-Iraq War led to his impeachment and subsequent exile in France.