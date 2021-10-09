Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/falling-piece-of-decor-kills-man-on-stage-at-moscows-bolshoi-theatre-1089818271.html
Falling Piece of Decor Kills Man on Stage at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre
Falling Piece of Decor Kills Man on Stage at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A falling piece of decor crushed and killed a man on stage at the Bolshoi Theatre on Saturday night, the theatre administration confirmed 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
russia
death
bolshoi theatre
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107871/65/1078716568_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_e3c3686ca767b58d2f6516eaf6d14ba4.jpg
The spectators said that the tragedy happened minutes into the Sadko opera. The show was stopped immediately, and they were ushered to the exits.A preliminary probe into the incident was launched.
Falling Piece of Decor Kills Man on Stage at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre

19:02 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 18:28 GMT 10.10.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A falling piece of decor crushed and killed a man on stage at the Bolshoi Theatre on Saturday night, the theatre administration confirmed

"A piece of decor fell and killed a person during a show at the Bolshoi Theatre", a source told Sputnik.

The spectators said that the tragedy happened minutes into the Sadko opera. The show was stopped immediately, and they were ushered to the exits.
A preliminary probe into the incident was launched.

"The Investigative Committee's Tverskoy inter-district investigative department of the central administrative district in Moscow has opened a preliminary investigation", Yulia Ivanova, a senior committee official, said.

