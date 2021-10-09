https://sputniknews.com/20211009/falling-piece-of-decor-kills-man-on-stage-at-moscows-bolshoi-theatre-1089818271.html

Falling Piece of Decor Kills Man on Stage at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre

Falling Piece of Decor Kills Man on Stage at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A falling piece of decor crushed and killed a man on stage at the Bolshoi Theatre on Saturday night, the theatre administration confirmed 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-09T19:02+0000

2021-10-09T19:02+0000

2021-10-10T18:28+0000

russia

death

bolshoi theatre

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107871/65/1078716568_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_e3c3686ca767b58d2f6516eaf6d14ba4.jpg

The spectators said that the tragedy happened minutes into the Sadko opera. The show was stopped immediately, and they were ushered to the exits.A preliminary probe into the incident was launched.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, death, bolshoi theatre