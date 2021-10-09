https://sputniknews.com/20211009/exit-poll-confirms-babis-projected-victory-in-czech-legislative-elections-1089797222.html

Exit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections

Exit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is projected to win a narrow victory over opposition rivals in the two-day legislative... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-09T15:55+0000

2021-10-09T15:55+0000

2021-10-09T15:55+0000

czech republic

europe

election

andrej babis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106768/95/1067689573_0:0:4146:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_f4a8e4b9f9e4c32178900ec589659c5e.jpg

The survey conducted by STEM/MARK and STEM for CNN Prima News put centrist ANO on 27.75% followed by the Together centre-right alliance at 26.44%.The liberal Pirates and Mayors polled at 15.01% and the EU-skeptic Freedom and Direct Democracy at 10.01%.The turnout was 64.7%. The exit poll did not count in votes from liberal-leaning Prague.

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

czech republic, europe, election, andrej babis