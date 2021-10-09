Registration was successful!
Exit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections
Exit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is projected to win a narrow victory over opposition rivals in the two-day legislative...
The survey conducted by STEM/MARK and STEM for CNN Prima News put centrist ANO on 27.75% followed by the Together centre-right alliance at 26.44%.The liberal Pirates and Mayors polled at 15.01% and the EU-skeptic Freedom and Direct Democracy at 10.01%.The turnout was 64.7%. The exit poll did not count in votes from liberal-leaning Prague.
Exit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is projected to win a narrow victory over opposition rivals in the two-day legislative elections, an exit poll out Saturday showed.
The survey conducted by STEM/MARK and STEM for CNN Prima News put centrist ANO on 27.75% followed by the Together centre-right alliance at 26.44%.
The liberal Pirates and Mayors polled at 15.01% and the EU-skeptic Freedom and Direct Democracy at 10.01%.
The turnout was 64.7%. The exit poll did not count in votes from liberal-leaning Prague.