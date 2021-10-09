Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/exit-poll-confirms-babis-projected-victory-in-czech-legislative-elections-1089797222.html
Exit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections
Exit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is projected to win a narrow victory over opposition rivals in the two-day legislative... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T15:55+0000
2021-10-09T15:55+0000
czech republic
europe
election
andrej babis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106768/95/1067689573_0:0:4146:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_f4a8e4b9f9e4c32178900ec589659c5e.jpg
The survey conducted by STEM/MARK and STEM for CNN Prima News put centrist ANO on 27.75% followed by the Together centre-right alliance at 26.44%.The liberal Pirates and Mayors polled at 15.01% and the EU-skeptic Freedom and Direct Democracy at 10.01%.The turnout was 64.7%. The exit poll did not count in votes from liberal-leaning Prague.
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106768/95/1067689573_0:0:3888:2916_1920x0_80_0_0_2d1c0dc4e5971fd0d674318bfcaa7cc8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
czech republic, europe, election, andrej babis

Exit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections

15:55 GMT 09.10.2021
© AP Photo / Petr David JosekCzech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis gestures during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 26, 2018. Babis said that the country is expelling three staffers from the Russian embassy as part of a coordinated European effort to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis gestures during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 26, 2018. Babis said that the country is expelling three staffers from the Russian embassy as part of a coordinated European effort to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Subscribe
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is projected to win a narrow victory over opposition rivals in the two-day legislative elections, an exit poll out Saturday showed.
The survey conducted by STEM/MARK and STEM for CNN Prima News put centrist ANO on 27.75% followed by the Together centre-right alliance at 26.44%.
The liberal Pirates and Mayors polled at 15.01% and the EU-skeptic Freedom and Direct Democracy at 10.01%.
The turnout was 64.7%. The exit poll did not count in votes from liberal-leaning Prague.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:08 GMTWADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory
17:02 GMT'Playing With Fire': Chinese State Media Claims Deployment of US Troops to Taiwan Might Prompt War
16:13 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video
15:55 GMTExit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections
15:46 GMTTrump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election
15:45 GMTQueen Elizabeth Has Secret Tunnel in Palace Leading to Top London Bar, Report Says
15:11 GMTUK Home Secretary Backs '888' Walk-You-Home Line in Wake of Everard Murder
14:50 GMTCold Weather May Cause Further ‘Record Prices’ on European Gas Market
14:39 GMTAUKUS to Become Key Platform to Directly Challenge China in Indo-Pacific, Think Tank Suggests
14:39 GMTPlaytime? Joe Biden Spotted Having Fun With Yo-Yo, Aides' Kids Before Departing For Delaware
14:07 GMTUS Activists Prepare For Possible Internet Shutdown, Report Says
13:38 GMTBiden Doubles Amount of Refugee Admissions for Next Year as Congress Unable to Negotiate New Budget
13:11 GMTNew Study Claims COVID-19 Did Not Originate in a Chinese Cave
13:09 GMTCruise Rave Party Raid: Congress Politician Alleges Anti-Drugs Bureau Let BJP Leader's Relative Go
12:59 GMTChina Should Call US Bluff On Taiwan
12:42 GMTYellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris
12:41 GMTEx-Bodyguard Claims He Has Evidence Fmr President Ghani Fled Afghanistan With 'Big Bags' of Money
12:39 GMTAfghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing of Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US
12:25 GMTEarth's Inner Core Isn't Solid After All, Claims New Study
12:20 GMTHow Could Reports About US Training Taiwanese Troops Affect Washington-Beijing Relations?