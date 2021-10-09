Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections

Together has 27.7% of the vote to ANO’s 27.2%, with 99% of the vote counted, according to the Czech TV. Together said it will start coalition talks with the third-placed Pirates/Mayors, which is on 15.5%, to secure a simple majority in parliament.A coalition of Together and Pirates/Mayors would have a simple majority of 109 seats in the 200-seat parliament. Their leaders said they would begin coalition negotiations immediately.Previously, exit polls suggested that the Prime Minister would win a narrow victory.The final results will be announced later Saturday.Babis faced some troubles earlier this month after his name was mentioned in the Pandora Papers - a major leak that revealed details of the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as 300 high-ranking officials. The papers claimed that Babis used an offshore company to purchase a lush chateau for $22 million. The politician responded by saying that all his actions were legal.
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech opposition alliance Together grabbed the victory from Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party by a razor-thin margin, with 99% of ballots counted, according to official figures.
"I must admit that we have lost. I congratulate Together leader [Petr] Fiala on his victory. We lost Prague, first of all, but we still secured a large share of votes", Babis said.
Together has 27.7% of the vote to ANO’s 27.2%, with 99% of the vote counted, according to the Czech TV. Together said it will start coalition talks with the third-placed Pirates/Mayors, which is on 15.5%, to secure a simple majority in parliament.
A coalition of Together and Pirates/Mayors would have a simple majority of 109 seats in the 200-seat parliament. Their leaders said they would begin coalition negotiations immediately.
The final results will be announced later Saturday.
Babis faced some troubles earlier this month after his name was mentioned in the Pandora Papers - a major leak that revealed details of the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as 300 high-ranking officials. The papers claimed that Babis used an offshore company to purchase a lush chateau for $22 million. The politician responded by saying that all his actions were legal.