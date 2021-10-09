Registration was successful!
Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech opposition alliance Together grabbed the victory from Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party by a razor-thin margin, with 99% of... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
czech republic
europe
andrej babis
Together has 27.7% of the vote to ANO’s 27.2%, with 99% of the vote counted, according to the Czech TV. Together said it will start coalition talks with the third-placed Pirates/Mayors, which is on 15.5%, to secure a simple majority in parliament.A coalition of Together and Pirates/Mayors would have a simple majority of 109 seats in the 200-seat parliament. Their leaders said they would begin coalition negotiations immediately.Previously, exit polls suggested that the Prime Minister would win a narrow victory.The final results will be announced later Saturday.Babis faced some troubles earlier this month after his name was mentioned in the Pandora Papers - a major leak that revealed details of the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as 300 high-ranking officials. The papers claimed that Babis used an offshore company to purchase a lush chateau for $22 million. The politician responded by saying that all his actions were legal.
czech republic
czech republic, europe, andrej babis

Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections

17:23 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 18:20 GMT 09.10.2021)
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019.
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© REUTERS / FRANCOIS LENOIR
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech opposition alliance Together grabbed the victory from Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party by a razor-thin margin, with 99% of ballots counted, according to official figures.

"I must admit that we have lost. I congratulate Together leader [Petr] Fiala on his victory. We lost Prague, first of all, but we still secured a large share of votes", Babis said.

Together has 27.7% of the vote to ANO’s 27.2%, with 99% of the vote counted, according to the Czech TV. Together said it will start coalition talks with the third-placed Pirates/Mayors, which is on 15.5%, to secure a simple majority in parliament.
A coalition of Together and Pirates/Mayors would have a simple majority of 109 seats in the 200-seat parliament. Their leaders said they would begin coalition negotiations immediately.
Previously, exit polls suggested that the Prime Minister would win a narrow victory.
The final results will be announced later Saturday.
Babis faced some troubles earlier this month after his name was mentioned in the Pandora Papers - a major leak that revealed details of the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as 300 high-ranking officials. The papers claimed that Babis used an offshore company to purchase a lush chateau for $22 million. The politician responded by saying that all his actions were legal.
