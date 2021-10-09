https://sputniknews.com/20211009/czech-opposition-clenches-victory-from-babis-with-99-of-vote-counted-1089797935.html

Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections

Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections

Together has 27.7% of the vote to ANO’s 27.2%, with 99% of the vote counted, according to the Czech TV. Together said it will start coalition talks with the third-placed Pirates/Mayors, which is on 15.5%, to secure a simple majority in parliament.A coalition of Together and Pirates/Mayors would have a simple majority of 109 seats in the 200-seat parliament. Their leaders said they would begin coalition negotiations immediately.Previously, exit polls suggested that the Prime Minister would win a narrow victory.The final results will be announced later Saturday.Babis faced some troubles earlier this month after his name was mentioned in the Pandora Papers - a major leak that revealed details of the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as 300 high-ranking officials. The papers claimed that Babis used an offshore company to purchase a lush chateau for $22 million. The politician responded by saying that all his actions were legal.

