Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/biden-doubles-amount-of-refugee-admissions-for-next-year-as-congress-cant-negotiate-new-budget-1089793731.html
Biden Doubles Amount of Refugee Admissions for Next Year as Congress Unable to Negotiate New Budget
Biden Doubles Amount of Refugee Admissions for Next Year as Congress Unable to Negotiate New Budget
Biden Doubles Amount of Refugee Admissions for Next Year as Congress Unable to Negotiate New Budget
2021-10-09T13:38+0000
2021-10-09T13:40+0000
joe biden
us
refugees
debt ceiling
migrant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089402422_0:0:2518:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_f0da851eba6f76fdf9ba38199262bbb2.jpg
US President Joe Biden has declared that the limit on refugee admissions will be doubled for the 2022 fiscal year compared to 2021, reaching 125,000 people. This comes after the Democrats raised the limits for 2021 admissions in May, boosting the number from the 15,000 proposed by Trump to 62,500.While Trump set the level of admissions to its lowest point since its introduction in 1980, Biden has ramped it up to levels last seen in 1993 under President Bill Clinton. The limit is spread unevenly between refugees from different regions, with Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia getting over half of the total admissions. Latin America and the Caribbean, which are the main sources of illegal migrants at the US southern border this year, only received 15,000 spots.Out of the 125,000 places, 10,000 spots are unallocated and can be used to admit vetted refugees from any region. In addition, US immigration laws allow congressional Judiciary Committees to rebalance regional limits if any of the regions has unused admissions, while another one requires more.What Does It Mean for US Taxpayers?The White House's announcement of a nearly three-decade high for refugee admissions came on 8 October – just a day after American lawmakers managed to find a solution to avoid the US defaulting on its financial obligations – albeit a temporary one. After months-long wrangling over the debt ceiling, which the nation was due to hit on 18 October, the Democrats finally found a way to get 11 Republicans on their side to overcome a filibuster and raise the limit by $480 billion, which will only suffice until 3 December. It is so far unclear how much of the newly acquired US debt will go to fund Biden's plan to admit 125,000 new refugees in fiscal 2022 – the debate over next year's budget still continues and not only between the two major political forces, but also within the Democratic Party itself.However, certain predictions, albeit very rough ones can be made. It's difficult to discern how much US taxpayer money will go to fund the resettlement of refugees – procedures to help the newly arriving members of American society to adapt and become economically independent. The resettlement spending includes transportation, start-up money per refugee, plus certain welfare benefits such as Medicare and food stamps.Some refugees do not use the welfare they are eligible for (or they are not eligible for it at all) plus many of these benefits are paid differently because they are regulated at the state rather than federal level. In addition, transportation is paid out of the State Department's coffers (not the Department of Health and Human Services which operates the Office of Refugee Resettlement) and these funds are issued as a zero-interest loan that each refugee has to pay back.In 2017, some $545 million of the US budget was allocated for the purposes of resettling refugees before the big drop in admission numbers under Trump. The admissions ceiling was set to 50,000 that year, but some 53,716 immigrants were resettled – a rare but not unique violation of the limit. A rough calculation puts the spending at a little over $10,000 per refugee, which means that the Biden administration might require as much as $1.25 billion to resettle all refugees (should the limit be respected and not violated as was the case in 2017 or 1992). That is 0.25% of the debt ceiling increase, which was so roughly achieved, on refugee resettlement alone, as Biden plans to initiate one of the most expensive reforms in the country, whose $3.5 trillion price tag is causing debates even among Democrats themselves.
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/biden-authorizes-new-refugee-cap-of-125000-for-fiscal-year-2022-sets-regional-limits-1089781259.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089402422_0:0:2518:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_cf3760acbabf05db6124d39c55db0e27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, refugees, debt ceiling, migrant

Biden Doubles Amount of Refugee Admissions for Next Year as Congress Unable to Negotiate New Budget

13:38 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 09.10.2021)
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden responds to questions as he meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden responds to questions as he meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The number of annual admissions, set by the US president, had hit record lows under President Donald Trump, who also excluded citizens of certain countries from being admitted at all.
US President Joe Biden has declared that the limit on refugee admissions will be doubled for the 2022 fiscal year compared to 2021, reaching 125,000 people. This comes after the Democrats raised the limits for 2021 admissions in May, boosting the number from the 15,000 proposed by Trump to 62,500.
While Trump set the level of admissions to its lowest point since its introduction in 1980, Biden has ramped it up to levels last seen in 1993 under President Bill Clinton. The limit is spread unevenly between refugees from different regions, with Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia getting over half of the total admissions. Latin America and the Caribbean, which are the main sources of illegal migrants at the US southern border this year, only received 15,000 spots.
Out of the 125,000 places, 10,000 spots are unallocated and can be used to admit vetted refugees from any region. In addition, US immigration laws allow congressional Judiciary Committees to rebalance regional limits if any of the regions has unused admissions, while another one requires more.

What Does It Mean for US Taxpayers?

The White House's announcement of a nearly three-decade high for refugee admissions came on 8 October – just a day after American lawmakers managed to find a solution to avoid the US defaulting on its financial obligations – albeit a temporary one. After months-long wrangling over the debt ceiling, which the nation was due to hit on 18 October, the Democrats finally found a way to get 11 Republicans on their side to overcome a filibuster and raise the limit by $480 billion, which will only suffice until 3 December.
It is so far unclear how much of the newly acquired US debt will go to fund Biden's plan to admit 125,000 new refugees in fiscal 2022 – the debate over next year's budget still continues and not only between the two major political forces, but also within the Democratic Party itself.
However, certain predictions, albeit very rough ones can be made. It's difficult to discern how much US taxpayer money will go to fund the resettlement of refugees – procedures to help the newly arriving members of American society to adapt and become economically independent. The resettlement spending includes transportation, start-up money per refugee, plus certain welfare benefits such as Medicare and food stamps.
FILE PHOTO: Before and after images of migrant camp - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
Biden Authorizes New Refugee Cap of 125,000 for Fiscal Year 2022, Sets Regional Limits
Yesterday, 23:05 GMT
Some refugees do not use the welfare they are eligible for (or they are not eligible for it at all) plus many of these benefits are paid differently because they are regulated at the state rather than federal level. In addition, transportation is paid out of the State Department's coffers (not the Department of Health and Human Services which operates the Office of Refugee Resettlement) and these funds are issued as a zero-interest loan that each refugee has to pay back.
In 2017, some $545 million of the US budget was allocated for the purposes of resettling refugees before the big drop in admission numbers under Trump. The admissions ceiling was set to 50,000 that year, but some 53,716 immigrants were resettled – a rare but not unique violation of the limit. A rough calculation puts the spending at a little over $10,000 per refugee, which means that the Biden administration might require as much as $1.25 billion to resettle all refugees (should the limit be respected and not violated as was the case in 2017 or 1992). That is 0.25% of the debt ceiling increase, which was so roughly achieved, on refugee resettlement alone, as Biden plans to initiate one of the most expensive reforms in the country, whose $3.5 trillion price tag is causing debates even among Democrats themselves.
020001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:07 GMTUS Activists Prepare For Possible Internet Shutdown, Report Says
13:38 GMTBiden Doubles Amount of Refugee Admissions for Next Year as Congress Unable to Negotiate New Budget
13:11 GMTNew Study Claims COVID-19 Did Not Originate in a Chinese Cave
13:09 GMTCruise Rave Party Raid: Congress Politician Alleges Anti-Drugs Bureau Let BJP Leader's Relative Go
12:59 GMTChina Should Call US Bluff On Taiwan
12:42 GMTYellow Vests Activists Hold New Round of Anti-Gov Rallies in Paris
12:41 GMTEx-Bodyguard Claims He Has Evidence Fmr President Ghani Fled Afghanistan With 'Big Bags' of Money
12:39 GMTAfghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing of Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US
12:25 GMTEarth's Inner Core Isn't Solid After All, Claims New Study
12:20 GMTHow Could Reports About US Training Taiwanese Troops Affect Washington-Beijing Relations?
12:05 GMTRaging Lava Destroys More Houses Amid Volcanic Eruption in La Palma - Videos
11:31 GMTComplete Blackout in Lebanon as Two Biggest Power Stations Reportedly Shut Down Over Fuel Shortage
11:16 GMT6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Region, EMSC Says
10:57 GMTUK National Space Strategy: Minister Wants Domestically-Made Satellites to Compete With US, China
10:53 GMTDead Weight: Japanese Tanker Accidentally Drags Whale Carcass to Port - Photo
10:21 GMTSix People With Russian Passports Detained in Turkey for Alleged Espionage, Reports Suggest
09:32 GMTTaliban and US to Discuss Sanctions, Inclusive Gov't Formation in Doha Over Weekend, Source Says
09:21 GMTChinese Netizens Sneer at US Submarine's Collision With 'Unknown Object'
08:39 GMTSexual Abuse Victim at Catholic Church in France Urges Overhaul of System
08:28 GMTFirst President of Iran, Abolhassan Banisadr, Dies in Paris at 88