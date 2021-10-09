https://sputniknews.com/20211009/berlin-police-probe-mysterious-acoustic-attack-on-us-diplomats-reports-suggest-1089798121.html

Berlin Police Probe Mysterious Acoustic Attack on US Diplomats, Reports Suggest

Berlin Police Probe Mysterious Acoustic Attack on US Diplomats, Reports Suggest

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Criminal police in Berlin have been investigating a mysterious acoustic attack on US diplomats and CIA operatives posted to Germany, media... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-09T17:50+0000

2021-10-09T17:50+0000

2021-10-09T17:50+0000

berlin

europe

us

"acoustic attacks"

havana syndrome

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105506/23/1055062313_0:149:4548:2707_1920x0_80_0_0_7e4203691bf363d59d93a4c49d72f2ef.jpg

The police confirmed to Der Spiegel magazine that a probe was opened in August against unidentified persons on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.At least two US officials working in Germany were reported in August to have developed nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue and insomnia over several months.The Wall Street Journal said that cases of so-called Havana syndrome were also observed in Americans stationed in other European countries.The condition was first reported by Americans posted to Havana in Cuba in 2016, earning the syndrome its name. It has since been rumoured to affect US officials in China, Russia, Austria and even Washington, DC.

berlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

berlin, europe, us, "acoustic attacks", havana syndrome