Are Cannabis and CBD Healthy?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the difference between the Trump and Biden administrations in practice, Dr... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

Are Cannabis and CBD Healthy? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the difference between the Trump and Biden administrations in practice, Dr. Kogan’s new book discussing the health benefits of marijuana and cannabis byproducts, and the deplorable actions by the CIA in their treatment of intelligence sources.

Guests:Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout and marine | What is the GovernmentDr. Mikhail Kogan - Bio | New Book, Medical Marijuana: Dr. Kogan's Evidence-Based Guide to Health Benefits of Cannabis and CBDJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA officer and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik | CIA Secret Memo On Informants Captured, Killed Or CompromisedIn the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to talk about the failures of the Biden administration and the difference between Trump’s time in office and the current one. At its heart, what is the purpose of a government?In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan for a discussion on his new book which describes the health benefits of controlled cannabis usage to treat various medical ailments. Surprisingly, there is very little research that suggests CBD actually assists in sleep patterns.In the third hour, John Kiriakou joined the conversation to talk about the relationship the CIA has with their informants. He also described how “fake intelligence” is gathered by sources and attributed to prominent figures. There is also a stress on the amount of info gathered and not the quality.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

