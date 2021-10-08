https://sputniknews.com/20211008/wti-crude-tops-80-per-barrel-first-time-since-november-2014-1089772559.html

WTI Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 2014

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global oil prices continue rally on Friday evening, and WTI crude rose above $80 per barrel for the first time in almost seven years. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

As of 14:13 GMT, the price of December futures for Brent crude oil is growing by 1.56% to $83.21 per barrel, while November futures for WTI were up 1.99% to $79.89 per barrel, minutes earlier exceeding $80, which happened for the first time since November 2014.

Tim6311 Did the US drove oil prices down to contain Russia? They can't sustain the war anymore can they?

2

