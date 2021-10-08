https://sputniknews.com/20211008/us-senator-spotted-covering-his-face-with-hands-during-chuck-schumers-speech-1089775193.html

US Senator Spotted Covering His Face With Hands During Chuck Schumer's Speech

US Senator Spotted Covering His Face With Hands During Chuck Schumer's Speech

While it apparently wasn’t clear whether Senator Manchin’s gesture was some sort of reaction to Schumer’s remarks, the former did later criticize the Senate... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has apparently managed to inadvertently steal the spotlight on social media thanks to his reaction during Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent speech on the debt limit.According to Politico, Schumer’s speech was highly critical of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republicans "following a near last-minute deal to raise the debt ceiling and avert a potential US default."As the Senate majority leader uttered those words, Manchin, who was seated behind him, made a gesture that caught the attention of a number of social media users.A video that emerged on Twitter shows Manchin covering his face with his hands; the senator then looks like he’s rubbing his eyes, before pulling his hands away.As the media outlet points out, it wasn’t immediately clear whether the gesture was some sort of reaction to Schumer’s remarks or merely a sign of fatigue, though Manchin did later criticize the speech.Meanwhile, a number of netizens appeared rather amused by Manchin’s reaction, though some apparently had some unflattering things to say about Manchin himself.

