US Senator Spotted Covering His Face With Hands During Chuck Schumer's Speech
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)
While it apparently wasn’t clear whether Senator Manchin’s gesture was some sort of reaction to Schumer’s remarks, the former did later criticize the Senate majority leader’s speech.
US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has apparently managed to inadvertently steal the spotlight on social media thanks to his reaction during Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent speech on the debt limit.
According to Politico, Schumer’s speech was highly critical of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republicans "following a near last-minute deal to raise the debt ceiling and avert a potential US default."
"Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans insisted they wanted a solution to the debt ceiling, but said Democrats must raise it alone by going through a drawn out, convoluted, and risky reconciliation process," Schumer said. "That was simply unacceptable to my caucus".
As the Senate majority leader uttered those words, Manchin, who was seated behind him, made a gesture that caught the attention of a number of social media users.
A video that emerged on Twitter shows Manchin covering his face with his hands; the senator then looks like he’s rubbing his eyes, before pulling his hands away.
Not sure what’s going on here pic.twitter.com/sdjtEbUZwx— Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2021
Joe Manchin during Schumer speech pic.twitter.com/cESDLak0OM— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 8, 2021
As the media outlet points out, it wasn’t immediately clear whether the gesture was some sort of reaction to Schumer’s remarks or merely a sign of fatigue, though Manchin did later criticize the speech.
"I didn't think it was appropriate at this time," he told CNN correspondent Manu Raju. "I just think that basically what we've got to do is find a pathway forward, to make sure that we deweaponize. We have to deweaponize. You can't be playing politics. None of us can—on both sides."
Meanwhile, a number of netizens appeared rather amused by Manchin’s reaction, though some apparently had some unflattering things to say about Manchin himself.
Can someone please photoshop pearls onto Manchin for him to clutch?— G.M. Sarli 🏳️🌈♿💛 (@JediCounselor) October 8, 2021
He's huffing the smell of corporate cash on his hands— Nathan Foster 🌎📷⚡🍷🍷🍷 (@nathanwfoster) October 8, 2021
Too many Margaritaville parties on the yacht with big corporate lobbyists with large checkbooks willing to give you money to end dmocracy— Incogburrito (@LargeWrapMeat) October 8, 2021
When Manchin left the Senate floor he paid a visit to Schumer’s office bathroom to leave him a present for his inspiring speech. pic.twitter.com/yfPkxgiaci— Nancy Townsend (@NLTownsend) October 8, 2021
