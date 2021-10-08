Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US to Accept WHO-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines for International Visitors - CDC
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/us-intel-community-has-not-determined-cause-of-havana-syndrome-yet-1089779947.html
US Intel Community Has Not Determined Cause of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Yet
US Intel Community Has Not Determined Cause of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Yet
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US intelligence community's investigation into the cause of the so-called “Havana Syndrome” in American embassies has not yet... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T22:02+0000
2021-10-08T22:02+0000
mystery
intelligence community
us diplomats
havana syndrome
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082652253_0:167:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_499f337a07dfb96098ebd39ce2be21d3.jpg
“[T]he intelligence community is in the lead on that [investigation]. They have launched a large-scale investigation into the potential causes. They are actively examining a range of hypotheses, but they have not made a determination about the cause of these incidents, or who is responsible,” Psaki said at a press briefing.Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden signed into law a measure that provides compensation to the US diplomatic personnel whose health has been affected by the so-called “Havana Syndrome.”US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. US diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and several African countries have also reported having experienced Havana syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.The veracity of the “Havana Syndrome” incidents has been recently challenged by a new study completed by the JASON advisory group, a scientific advisory body, at the request of the US State Department in September. The researchers concluded that no single energy source is capable of producing both the recorded audio/video signals, and bring about the reported health effects. Moreover, the JASON group believes the sounds are biological in origin and most likely come from local crickets' mating calls.The US government initially blamed Russia for what it said were "acoustic attacks," but the allegations have been dismissed by Moscow as absurd. In July, CIA Director William Burns said Russia may be responsible for the incidents, but the US government lacks proof to have a final determination.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082652253_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1bb216b83e39712970ec3ef28c7e6701.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mystery, intelligence community, us diplomats, havana syndrome

US Intel Community Has Not Determined Cause of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Yet

22:02 GMT 08.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaA classic American car flying a Cuban flag drives past the American embassy during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against the island nation, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
A classic American car flying a Cuban flag drives past the American embassy during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against the island nation, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US intelligence community's investigation into the cause of the so-called “Havana Syndrome” in American embassies has not yet determined any cause, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday amid reports that there was no malicious actor behind diplomatic personnel falling ill overseas.
“[T]he intelligence community is in the lead on that [investigation]. They have launched a large-scale investigation into the potential causes. They are actively examining a range of hypotheses, but they have not made a determination about the cause of these incidents, or who is responsible,” Psaki said at a press briefing.
Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden signed into law a measure that provides compensation to the US diplomatic personnel whose health has been affected by the so-called “Havana Syndrome.”
US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. US diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and several African countries have also reported having experienced Havana syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.
The veracity of the “Havana Syndrome” incidents has been recently challenged by a new study completed by the JASON advisory group, a scientific advisory body, at the request of the US State Department in September. The researchers concluded that no single energy source is capable of producing both the recorded audio/video signals, and bring about the reported health effects. Moreover, the JASON group believes the sounds are biological in origin and most likely come from local crickets' mating calls.
The US government initially blamed Russia for what it said were "acoustic attacks," but the allegations have been dismissed by Moscow as absurd. In July, CIA Director William Burns said Russia may be responsible for the incidents, but the US government lacks proof to have a final determination.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:58 GMTTop 10 Halloween Movies
22:29 GMTRussia Ready to Agree With EU on Fair Emergency Energy Mechanisms, Foreign Minister Says
22:25 GMTSuspected Nazi Camp Guard Dies Aged 96 in Bavaria
22:12 GMTUS to Accept WHO-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines for International Visitors - CDC
22:02 GMTUS Intel Community Has Not Determined Cause of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Yet
21:50 GMTCalifornia Becomes First US State to Prohibit Mid-Intercourse Condom Removal Known as 'Stealthing'
21:43 GMTTrump Says Biden Request for Documents Related to January 6 'Not Based in Law or Reality'
21:35 GMTJanuary 6 Panel Says Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows to Testify, Bannon Refuses
21:30 GMTUS Stocks Drop But Eke Out Weekly Gain After Mixed Jobs Report for September
21:20 GMTMussolini's Granddaughter Gets Majority of Votes in Rome's Elections, Causes Uproar
21:06 GMTOver 70 Palestinians Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Troops, Red Crescent Says
20:26 GMTVirginia Republicans Seize on Parental Rights in Weeks of Final Race
20:12 GMTHere We Go Again: Facebook Says Aware of Second Outage in a Week, Working to Restore Service
20:03 GMT5 Injured After Houthi Drone Attack at King Abdullah Airport in Saudi Arabia's Jazan - Reports
19:14 GMT‘Shot Ourselves in the Foot’: Graham Says GOP ‘Blinked’ on Debt Ceiling Opposition Pledge
19:14 GMTSyrian Air Defenses Thwart Attack in Sky Over Homs, State Media Report
19:03 GMTWestern Europe May Not Weather the Winter Without Russian Gas
18:58 GMTUS Beefs Up Illegal Syria Presence With More Arms, Supplies as Biden Renews Executive Order
18:51 GMT'Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm From Pennsylvania': Biden Delivers Fresh Round of Gaffes
18:47 GMTWhat Does USS Connecticut's Mysterious Collision Say About Pentagon's Strategy in South China Sea?