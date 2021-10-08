https://sputniknews.com/20211008/uk-climate-protesters-resume-road-blockades-despite-threats-of-tougher-penalties-fines-1089762653.html

UK Climate Protesters Resume Road Blockades Despite Threats of Tougher Penalties, Fines

UK Climate Protesters Resume Road Blockades Despite Threats of Tougher Penalties, Fines

LONDON (Sputnik) - Activists from Insulate Britain, an environmental campaign group demanding that the government insulate and retrofit homes across the UK... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T08:47+0000

2021-10-08T08:47+0000

2021-10-08T08:47+0000

environment

protest

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089121415_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_5768796d5aef51f538bce713456a6c79.jpg

"Approximately 40 ordinary people from Insulate Britain have blocked the M25 at J25 and the A501 at Old Street roundabout today," the group’s press team said in a press release.Friday’s protest at the busy highway encircling London is the twelfth time that the climate activists have caused disruption on motorways and A roads as part of their campaign of civil resistance over the past four weeks.According to the climate campaign group, 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes, and thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating." Meanwhile, the 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) announced by the government is only 0.2% of what is needed to properly insulate the 29 million homes in the UK, activists have said.The block on the M25 is in breach of the injunction granted to the Highways Agency on 22 September.UK Home Minister Priti Patel announced on Tuesday that the government will enforce penalties of up to six months in prison and unlimited fines, or both, on protesters who block major roads. Police will also be given new powers to crack down on disruption caused to motorways and other key transport infrastructure.

Alexandre Mohamed I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

environment, protest, uk