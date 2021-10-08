Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/uae-becomes-gulf-trailblazer-in-committing-to-net-zero-carbon-emissions-by-2050-1089770567.html
UAE Becomes Gulf Trailblazer in Committing to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
UAE Becomes Gulf Trailblazer in Committing to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
Previously, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the first country in the Persian Gulf region to sign the Paris Climate Agreement and it prides itself in... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T14:24+0000
2021-10-08T14:24+0000
united arab emirates
news
climate
mohammed bin rashid al maktoum
paris climate agreement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107012/85/1070128548_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0bf06e656ac97012f6d02a89db39a8b9.jpg
The UAE has become the first country in the Persian Gulf to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050."The major economic opportunities offered by the path to net zero directly support a vision to develop the Emirates into the most dynamic economy in the world," the UAE government said in a statement, as it announced the “UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative."The landmark programme was unveiled at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Thursday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.Dubai's ruler vowed the UAE would invest 600 billion dirhams ($163 billion) in renewable energy as part of the commitment.This ambitious target would bring OPEC-member UAE, a major oil and gas producer, into alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement, which calls on countries to set in place long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will be tasked with leading and coordinating efforts to execute the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.Earlier in the year, the UAE offered the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) the chance to host the Conference of Parties (COP28) session in Abu Dhabi in 2023.The COP28 session will focus on the economic case for inclusive climate action. The UAE has previously demonstrated its climate action commitment by being the first country in the region to sign the Paris Agreement, while it is also the permanent host of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).The UAE, which is heavily involved in the hydrocarbon industry, prides itself on investing in energy diversification domestically and globally. Approximately $17 billion have been funnelled into domestic and international renewable energy projects across six continents.However, the country which produced an average of four million barrels per day of petroleum and other liquids in 2019, according to the US Energy Information Administration, will continue producing oil and gas "if it's still needed," Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, minister of climate change and environment was cited by CNN as saying.."We can't just switch off the tap. This is a transition," emphasised the minister.
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
1
1
united arab emirates
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107012/85/1070128548_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93110a1f5e85a8ec345ea1f23353b122.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united arab emirates, news, climate, mohammed bin rashid al maktoum, paris climate agreement

UAE Becomes Gulf Trailblazer in Committing to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

14:24 GMT 08.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin / Go to the photo bankDubái
Dubái - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Previously, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the first country in the Persian Gulf region to sign the Paris Climate Agreement and it prides itself in investing in large domestic and international renewable energy projects.
The UAE has become the first country in the Persian Gulf to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
"The major economic opportunities offered by the path to net zero directly support a vision to develop the Emirates into the most dynamic economy in the world," the UAE government said in a statement, as it announced the “UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative."
The landmark programme was unveiled at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Thursday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

“We are committed to seize the opportunity to cement our leadership on climate change within our region and take this key economic opportunity to drive development, growth and new jobs as we pivot our economy and nation to net zero,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of the UAE.

Dubai's ruler vowed the UAE would invest 600 billion dirhams ($163 billion) in renewable energy as part of the commitment.
This ambitious target would bring OPEC-member UAE, a major oil and gas producer, into alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement, which calls on countries to set in place long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliAn oil tanker approaches a new jetty during the launch of the new $650 million oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates
An oil tanker approaches a new jetty during the launch of the new $650 million oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
An oil tanker approaches a new jetty during the launch of the new $650 million oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will be tasked with leading and coordinating efforts to execute the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.
Earlier in the year, the UAE offered the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) the chance to host the Conference of Parties (COP28) session in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

"As COP28 host, the UAE would leverage its experience as a regional and global convener to mobilise all actors in achieving the Paris Agreement and reinforcing the compelling investment case for raising ambitions," Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said as quoted by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The COP28 session will focus on the economic case for inclusive climate action. The UAE has previously demonstrated its climate action commitment by being the first country in the region to sign the Paris Agreement, while it is also the permanent host of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
"The climate challenge is daunting, but it is also matched by enormous opportunity to drive economic growth and job creation," Shiekh Abdullah said.
The UAE, which is heavily involved in the hydrocarbon industry, prides itself on investing in energy diversification domestically and globally. Approximately $17 billion have been funnelled into domestic and international renewable energy projects across six continents.
However, the country which produced an average of four million barrels per day of petroleum and other liquids in 2019, according to the US Energy Information Administration, will continue producing oil and gas "if it's still needed," Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, minister of climate change and environment was cited by CNN as saying..
"We can't just switch off the tap. This is a transition," emphasised the minister.
001000
Discuss
Popular comments
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
Alexandre Mohamed
8 October, 17:28 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:10 GMTRussia Prepares Counter-Demarche at OPCW Over Navalny Case - Foreign Ministry
14:55 GMTChilean Court Sues President in 'Pandora Dossier' Case
14:53 GMTElon Musk Company ‘SpaceX’ Valuated at Over $100Bln After Secondary Share Sale, Reports Say
14:49 GMTWTI Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 2014
14:24 GMTUAE Becomes Gulf Trailblazer in Committing to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
14:00 GMT'Fearsome Predators' From Sea 'With Long Stinging Tentacles' Emerge on UK Shores
13:53 GMTIndia's National Airline 'Air India' Back in Founder Tata Sons' Hands After 68 Years
13:43 GMTPoll: Majority of Americans Believe US Politicians Spread More Misinformation Than Russia, China
13:36 GMTNew Feature Will Warn Twitter Users of 'Intense' Conversations
13:10 GMTWhat Role Could Russia Play to Alleviate Britain’s Gas Crunch?
12:43 GMTIran's Foreign Minister Sheds Light on Severance of Diplomatic Ties Between Tehran and Riyadh
12:41 GMTRussian Authorities Launch Major Probe, Sack Officials Amid Reports of Rape, Torture in Penal System
12:37 GMTOttawa Fails to Order Whistleblower Manning to Come to Canada to Deport Her, Reports Say
12:35 GMTFrance Does Not Rule Out Power Supply Cuts to UK’s Jersey, Diplomat Says
12:23 GMTK-Pop Boy-Band Seventeen Raises the Stakes as Group Phototeaser Ahead of Comeback is Unveiled
12:18 GMTNetflix K-Drama 'My Name' Cranks up the Tension as it Unveils Character Posters
12:17 GMTThe Hunt Continues: New Places Where Signs of Life May Be Hiding on Mars Pinpointed by Scientists
12:12 GMTFormer UK Security Minister James Brokenshire Dies After ‘Heroic’ Fight Against Cancer
11:57 GMT‘Spiteful’ Migrant Who Set Up Cameras to Spy on UK Wife and Then Set Her on Fire Jailed For Life
11:38 GMTNewcastle United Leapfrog PSG to Become World's Richest Club After Saudi Takeover