https://sputniknews.com/20211008/uae-becomes-gulf-trailblazer-in-committing-to-net-zero-carbon-emissions-by-2050-1089770567.html
UAE Becomes Gulf Trailblazer in Committing to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
UAE Becomes Gulf Trailblazer in Committing to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
Previously, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the first country in the Persian Gulf region to sign the Paris Climate Agreement and it prides itself in... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T14:24+0000
2021-10-08T14:24+0000
2021-10-08T14:24+0000
united arab emirates
news
climate
mohammed bin rashid al maktoum
paris climate agreement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107012/85/1070128548_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0bf06e656ac97012f6d02a89db39a8b9.jpg
The UAE has become the first country in the Persian Gulf to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050."The major economic opportunities offered by the path to net zero directly support a vision to develop the Emirates into the most dynamic economy in the world," the UAE government said in a statement, as it announced the “UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative."The landmark programme was unveiled at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Thursday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.Dubai's ruler vowed the UAE would invest 600 billion dirhams ($163 billion) in renewable energy as part of the commitment.This ambitious target would bring OPEC-member UAE, a major oil and gas producer, into alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement, which calls on countries to set in place long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will be tasked with leading and coordinating efforts to execute the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.Earlier in the year, the UAE offered the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) the chance to host the Conference of Parties (COP28) session in Abu Dhabi in 2023.The COP28 session will focus on the economic case for inclusive climate action. The UAE has previously demonstrated its climate action commitment by being the first country in the region to sign the Paris Agreement, while it is also the permanent host of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).The UAE, which is heavily involved in the hydrocarbon industry, prides itself on investing in energy diversification domestically and globally. Approximately $17 billion have been funnelled into domestic and international renewable energy projects across six continents.However, the country which produced an average of four million barrels per day of petroleum and other liquids in 2019, according to the US Energy Information Administration, will continue producing oil and gas "if it's still needed," Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, minister of climate change and environment was cited by CNN as saying.."We can't just switch off the tap. This is a transition," emphasised the minister.
Alexandre Mohamed
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
1
1
united arab emirates
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107012/85/1070128548_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93110a1f5e85a8ec345ea1f23353b122.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united arab emirates, news, climate, mohammed bin rashid al maktoum, paris climate agreement
UAE Becomes Gulf Trailblazer in Committing to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
Previously, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the first country in the Persian Gulf region to sign the Paris Climate Agreement and it prides itself in investing in large domestic and international renewable energy projects.
The UAE
has become the first country in the Persian Gulf to commit to net zero carbon emissions
by 2050.
"The major economic opportunities offered by the path to net zero directly support a vision to develop the Emirates into the most dynamic economy in the world," the UAE government said in a statement, as it announced the “UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative."
The landmark programme was unveiled at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Thursday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
“We are committed to seize the opportunity to cement our leadership on climate change within our region and take this key economic opportunity to drive development, growth and new jobs as we pivot our economy and nation to net zero,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of the UAE.
Dubai's ruler vowed the UAE would invest 600 billion dirhams ($163 billion) in renewable energy as part of the commitment.
This ambitious target would bring OPEC-member UAE, a major oil and gas producer, into alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement, which calls on countries to set in place long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions
and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will be tasked with leading and coordinating efforts to execute the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.
Earlier in the year, the UAE offered the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) the chance to host
the Conference of Parties (COP28) session in Abu Dhabi in 2023.
"As COP28 host, the UAE would leverage its experience as a regional and global convener to mobilise all actors in achieving the Paris Agreement and reinforcing the compelling investment case for raising ambitions," Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said as quoted by Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The COP28 session will focus on the economic case for inclusive climate action. The UAE has previously demonstrated its climate action commitment by being the first country in the region to sign the Paris Agreement, while it is also the permanent host of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
"The climate challenge is daunting, but it is also matched by enormous opportunity to drive economic growth and job creation," Shiekh Abdullah said.
The UAE, which is heavily involved in the hydrocarbon industry, prides itself on investing in energy diversification domestically and globally. Approximately $17 billion have been funnelled into domestic and international renewable energy projects across six continents.
However, the country which produced an average of four million barrels per day of petroleum and other liquids in 2019, according to the US Energy Information Administration, will continue producing oil and gas "if it's still needed," Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, minister of climate change and environment was cited by CNN as saying..
"We can't just switch off the tap. This is a transition," emphasised the minister.