https://sputniknews.com/20211008/uae-becomes-gulf-trailblazer-in-committing-to-net-zero-carbon-emissions-by-2050-1089770567.html

UAE Becomes Gulf Trailblazer in Committing to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

UAE Becomes Gulf Trailblazer in Committing to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

Previously, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the first country in the Persian Gulf region to sign the Paris Climate Agreement and it prides itself in... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T14:24+0000

2021-10-08T14:24+0000

2021-10-08T14:24+0000

united arab emirates

news

climate

mohammed bin rashid al maktoum

paris climate agreement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107012/85/1070128548_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0bf06e656ac97012f6d02a89db39a8b9.jpg

The UAE has become the first country in the Persian Gulf to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050."The major economic opportunities offered by the path to net zero directly support a vision to develop the Emirates into the most dynamic economy in the world," the UAE government said in a statement, as it announced the “UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative."The landmark programme was unveiled at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Thursday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.Dubai's ruler vowed the UAE would invest 600 billion dirhams ($163 billion) in renewable energy as part of the commitment.This ambitious target would bring OPEC-member UAE, a major oil and gas producer, into alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement, which calls on countries to set in place long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will be tasked with leading and coordinating efforts to execute the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.Earlier in the year, the UAE offered the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) the chance to host the Conference of Parties (COP28) session in Abu Dhabi in 2023.The COP28 session will focus on the economic case for inclusive climate action. The UAE has previously demonstrated its climate action commitment by being the first country in the region to sign the Paris Agreement, while it is also the permanent host of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).The UAE, which is heavily involved in the hydrocarbon industry, prides itself on investing in energy diversification domestically and globally. Approximately $17 billion have been funnelled into domestic and international renewable energy projects across six continents.However, the country which produced an average of four million barrels per day of petroleum and other liquids in 2019, according to the US Energy Information Administration, will continue producing oil and gas "if it's still needed," Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, minister of climate change and environment was cited by CNN as saying.."We can't just switch off the tap. This is a transition," emphasised the minister.

Alexandre Mohamed I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203 1

1

united arab emirates

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

united arab emirates, news, climate, mohammed bin rashid al maktoum, paris climate agreement