BREAKING: US to Accept WHO-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines for International Visitors - CDC
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/trump-says-biden-request-for-documents-related-to-january-6--not-based-in-law-or-reality-1089779767.html
Trump Says Biden Request for Documents Related to January 6 'Not Based in Law or Reality'
Trump Says Biden Request for Documents Related to January 6 'Not Based in Law or Reality'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that congressional Democrats’ request to release documents related to Trump’s... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T21:43+0000
2021-10-08T22:04+0000
joe biden
donald trump
us
statement
investigation
The statement was issued following confirmation from the White House that they will release the requested documents from the National Archive to the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack, in defiance of a request from Trump's lawyers that they be withheld on the basis of executive privilege.Earlier on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that the Biden administration fully plans to cooperate with the congressional committee’s investigation into the events at the Capitol on January 6, including handing over the documents pertaining to Trump's actions and communications on that day.
The one not based in law or reality is israel's likudite trump quisling. Literally everything this traitor says now is part of an israeli orchestrated divisive strategy to keep americans divided enough that they don't look at who is butt raping.
1
The article itself, promoting the trump quisling unchallenged is essentially a trump advrrt and part of this israeli psywar. Thumbs down, 5th column.
1
2
joe biden, donald trump, us, statement, investigation

Trump Says Biden Request for Documents Related to January 6 'Not Based in Law or Reality'

21:43 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 22:04 GMT 08.10.2021)
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERU.S. President Donald Trump greets staff members during a visit to his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listensin Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets staff members during a visit to his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listensin Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that congressional Democrats’ request to release documents related to Trump’s communications and actions on January 6, approved on Friday by the Biden administration, are not based in law or reality.
The statement was issued following confirmation from the White House that they will release the requested documents from the National Archive to the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack, in defiance of a request from Trump's lawyers that they be withheld on the basis of executive privilege.

“I have sent a letter to the [US] National Archives and Records Administration in defense of the Office of the Presidency, the Constitution, vital principles of separation of powers, and on behalf of our great Nation. The Radical Left Democrats tried the Russia Witch Hunt, they tried the fake impeachments, and now they are trying once again to use Congress to persecute their political opponents. Their requests are not based in law or reality - it's just a game to these politicians. They don't care about our Country or the American people,” Trump SAID in the statement on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that the Biden administration fully plans to cooperate with the congressional committee’s investigation into the events at the Capitol on January 6, including handing over the documents pertaining to Trump's actions and communications on that day.
Discuss
Popular comments
The one not based in law or reality is israel's likudite trump quisling. Literally everything this traitor says now is part of an israeli orchestrated divisive strategy to keep americans divided enough that they don't look at who is butt raping.
vtvot tak
9 October, 00:58 GMT1
The article itself, promoting the trump quisling unchallenged is essentially a trump advrrt and part of this israeli psywar. Thumbs down, 5th column.
vtvot tak
9 October, 01:00 GMT1
Newsfeed
