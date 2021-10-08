The statement was issued following confirmation from the White House that they will release the requested documents from the National Archive to the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack, in defiance of a request from Trump's lawyers that they be withheld on the basis of executive privilege.Earlier on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that the Biden administration fully plans to cooperate with the congressional committee’s investigation into the events at the Capitol on January 6, including handing over the documents pertaining to Trump's actions and communications on that day.
The one not based in law or reality is israel's likudite trump quisling. Literally everything this traitor says now is part of an israeli orchestrated divisive strategy to keep americans divided enough that they don't look at who is butt raping.
The article itself, promoting the trump quisling unchallenged is essentially a trump advrrt and part of this israeli psywar. Thumbs down, 5th column.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that congressional Democrats’ request to release documents related to Trump’s communications and actions on January 6, approved on Friday by the Biden administration, are not based in law or reality.
“I have sent a letter to the [US] National Archives and Records Administration in defense of the Office of the Presidency, the Constitution, vital principles of separation of powers, and on behalf of our great Nation. The Radical Left Democrats tried the Russia Witch Hunt, they tried the fake impeachments, and now they are trying once again to use Congress to persecute their political opponents. Their requests are not based in law or reality - it's just a game to these politicians. They don't care about our Country or the American people,” Trump SAID in the statement on Friday.
The one not based in law or reality is israel's likudite trump quisling. Literally everything this traitor says now is part of an israeli orchestrated divisive strategy to keep americans divided enough that they don't look at who is butt raping.