International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/syrian-air-defenses-thwart-attack-in-sky-over-homs-state-media-report-1089777405.html
Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Attack in Sky Over Homs, State Media Report
Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Attack in Sky Over Homs, State Media Report
The Syrian state media quite regularly report on the thwarting of air attacks in the skies over the country's territory, with the air defense system of the... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
Syria's air defenses foiled a hostile air attack over the Homs countryside on Friday, the government media reported.According to the report, the nation's air defense forces were repelling aggression in the skies over a suburb of Homs, and have already managed to shoot down several projectiles.The city of Homs is located about 165 kilometers from the nation's capital, Damascus, in central-western Syria.According to Israeli media reports, the airstrikes were targeting a Syrian T4 airbase, and unidentified aircraft hit military sites allegedly affiliated with Iranian militias in Al Bukamal and Deir ez-Zor, Syria, earlier on Friday.According to the Syrian state media, although most of the missiles were repelled, the attack injured six soldiers and caused material damage to the facility.A fire is said to have broken out at the location, according to reports.Russian-made Syrian air defense systems regularly repel air attacks against ground targets located in the war-torn country, and the government often blames Israel for the attacks. According to local media reports, Israel regularly conducts reconnaissance flights and air operations in the region.
syria, israel, syrian arab news agency (sana), airstrike, war in syria, war on syria

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Attack in Sky Over Homs, State Media Report

19:14 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 19:48 GMT 08.10.2021)
© REUTERS / YAMAM AL SHAARA woman walks with a boy near a damaged building in Homs, Syria, October 3, 2021. Picture taken October 3, 2021.
A woman walks with a boy near a damaged building in Homs, Syria, October 3, 2021. Picture taken October 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / YAMAM AL SHAAR
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materials
The Syrian state media quite regularly report on the thwarting of air attacks in the skies over the country's territory, with the air defense system of the republic usually managing to shoot down incoming projectiles mid-air.
Syria's air defenses foiled a hostile air attack over the Homs countryside on Friday, the government media reported.
According to the report, the nation's air defense forces were repelling aggression in the skies over a suburb of Homs, and have already managed to shoot down several projectiles.
The city of Homs is located about 165 kilometers from the nation's capital, Damascus, in central-western Syria.
According to Israeli media reports, the airstrikes were targeting a Syrian T4 airbase, and unidentified aircraft hit military sites allegedly affiliated with Iranian militias in Al Bukamal and Deir ez-Zor, Syria, earlier on Friday.
According to the Syrian state media, although most of the missiles were repelled, the attack injured six soldiers and caused material damage to the facility.
A fire is said to have broken out at the location, according to reports.
Russian-made Syrian air defense systems regularly repel air attacks against ground targets located in the war-torn country, and the government often blames Israel for the attacks. According to local media reports, Israel regularly conducts reconnaissance flights and air operations in the region.
Popular comments
Bravo 👏
Charlie McD
8 October, 22:40 GMT1
000000
The jews in palestine of course - still waiting for Syrian missile defense to down the jewish war criminals and allow the world to witness the pilots of the jewish jet be hoisted in a lamppost with a rope around his neck!
mmandrake
8 October, 22:42 GMT1
000000
