Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Attack in Sky Over Homs, State Media Report

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Attack in Sky Over Homs, State Media Report

Syria's air defenses foiled a hostile air attack over the Homs countryside on Friday, the government media reported.According to the report, the nation's air defense forces were repelling aggression in the skies over a suburb of Homs, and have already managed to shoot down several projectiles.The city of Homs is located about 165 kilometers from the nation's capital, Damascus, in central-western Syria.According to Israeli media reports, the airstrikes were targeting a Syrian T4 airbase, and unidentified aircraft hit military sites allegedly affiliated with Iranian militias in Al Bukamal and Deir ez-Zor, Syria, earlier on Friday.According to the Syrian state media, although most of the missiles were repelled, the attack injured six soldiers and caused material damage to the facility.A fire is said to have broken out at the location, according to reports.Russian-made Syrian air defense systems regularly repel air attacks against ground targets located in the war-torn country, and the government often blames Israel for the attacks. According to local media reports, Israel regularly conducts reconnaissance flights and air operations in the region.

