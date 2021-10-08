Rapper Jessi's Got the Moves as She Goes 'Cold Blooded' for New MV Teaser

P NATION entertainment agency on 8 October released the music video teaser for the single 'Cold Blooded' starring American-Korean rapper Jessi and participants on Mnet's reality dance competition 'Street Woman Fighter' through the official Twitter page. 'Cold Blooded' was written so that each of the six teams in 'Street Woman Fighter' can design a choreography for it in the show's semi-final. The song consists of a strong hip-hop beat and urban trap vibe as it delivers a message about strong independent women. 'Street Woman Fighter' has a first prize for the winning group of 50 million won ($42,300) and it is the most successful show on the Mnet channel - known in particular for its survival shows. This new format introduces the audience, used to K-Pop idol dances, to other styles of street dancing such as breakdancing which is all female. The full version of the promising collaboration will be released on 13 October, right after the seventh episode of 'Street Woman Fighter' airs.
