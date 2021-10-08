Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/projectile-hits-king-abdullah-airport-in-saudi-arabias-jazan-5-civilians-injured---reports-1089777847.html
Houthi Drone Attack at King Abdullah Airport in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, 5 Civilians Injured - Reports
Houthi Drone Attack at King Abdullah Airport in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, 5 Civilians Injured - Reports
An explosive-laden drone has struck the King Abdullah International Airport in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. The drone was fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T20:03+0000
2021-10-08T20:46+0000
houthis
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107909/79/1079097931_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f27e9bc9254b100e9006e19a645762.jpg
According to reports, there are at least five wounded with minor injuries. Brigadier General, Turki al-Maliki, the official spokesman for coalition forces, has said that the incident is being followed up by the requisite authorities. It has also been announced that the airport was targeted by an explosive-laden drone. The Houthi movement emerged in Yemen in the 1990s. The group largely practices Shia Islam and took control of large parts of northern Yemen, which prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in 2015. By 2019, the conflict was deemed a military stalemate. Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have been described as a proxy war between Iran and Saudia Arabia. The two regional powers have been vying for political and economic influence in the region while avoiding serious confrontations. Iran largely being Shia and Saudi Arabia being Sunni have played into the conflict, and is one of the reasons Iran supports the Houthis.
yemen won the war against the world, nobody helped them nobody bothered. Well done my houthis brothers and sisters that dont sell out to riba
2
Ya beauty ye!
1
5
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107909/79/1079097931_56:0:945:667_1920x0_80_0_0_2f747799c47e6e55a7b5bc952d030db0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthis, saudi arabia

Houthi Drone Attack at King Abdullah Airport in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, 5 Civilians Injured - Reports

20:03 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 20:46 GMT 08.10.2021)
© Wikipedia / Amirhosseinrostamy75irPrototype of Iran's Fotros Drone.
Prototype of Iran's Fotros Drone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© Wikipedia / Amirhosseinrostamy75ir
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Being updated
An explosive-laden drone has struck the King Abdullah International Airport in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. The drone was fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi.
According to reports, there are at least five wounded with minor injuries.
Brigadier General, Turki al-Maliki, the official spokesman for coalition forces, has said that the incident is being followed up by the requisite authorities. It has also been announced that the airport was targeted by an explosive-laden drone.
The Houthi movement emerged in Yemen in the 1990s. The group largely practices Shia Islam and took control of large parts of northern Yemen, which prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in 2015.
By 2019, the conflict was deemed a military stalemate. Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have been described as a proxy war between Iran and Saudia Arabia. The two regional powers have been vying for political and economic influence in the region while avoiding serious confrontations. Iran largely being Shia and Saudi Arabia being Sunni have played into the conflict, and is one of the reasons Iran supports the Houthis.
1110001
Discuss
Popular comments
yemen won the war against the world, nobody helped them nobody bothered. Well done my houthis brothers and sisters that dont sell out to riba
nnewGeneration
8 October, 23:31 GMT2
100100
Ya beauty ye!
Charlie McD
8 October, 23:09 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:20 GMTMussolini's Granddaughter Gets Majority of Votes in Rome's Elections, Causes Uproar
21:06 GMTOver 70 Palestinians Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Troops, Red Crescent Says
20:26 GMTVirginia Republicans Seize on Parental Rights in Weeks of Final Race
20:12 GMTHere We Go Again: Facebook Says Aware of Second Outage in a Week, Working to Restore Service
20:03 GMTHouthi Drone Attack at King Abdullah Airport in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, 5 Civilians Injured - Reports
19:14 GMT‘Shot Ourselves in the Foot’: Graham Says GOP ‘Blinked’ on Debt Ceiling Opposition Pledge
19:14 GMTSyrian Air Defenses Thwart Attack in Sky Over Homs, State Media Report
19:03 GMTWestern Europe May Not Weather the Winter Without Russian Gas
18:58 GMTUS Beefs Up Illegal Syria Presence With More Arms, Supplies as Biden Renews Executive Order
18:51 GMT'Ohio Pennsylvania, I'm From Pennsylvania': Biden Delivers Fresh Round of Gaffes
18:47 GMTWhat Does USS Connecticut's Mysterious Collision Say About Pentagon's Strategy in South China Sea?
18:34 GMTGlobal Corporate Tax Rate Deal Agreed On by Over a Hundred Countries
18:08 GMTRussian Admiral Guesses What It Was US Sub in South China Sea May Have Collided With
17:37 GMTUS Senator Spotted Covering His Face With Hands During Chuck Schumer's Speech
17:08 GMTBuild Back Bankrupt? Dems Wrangle Over $3.5 Trln Spending Bill Despite Debt Limit Close Call
16:29 GMTMoscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' Tool
16:26 GMTCruise Ship Drugs Case: Indian Court Denies Bail to Aryan Khan and Friends
16:06 GMT'Why Are You Silent': Congress Parliamentarian Questions PM Modi Over 'Horror' in Uttar Pradesh
15:55 GMTIndia's Top Court Raps BJP-led Uttar Pradesh Govt for Delayed Action Over Lakhimpur Violence
15:41 GMTAustralian Ex-PM Warns China Could ‘Lash Out Disastrously Soon’ Amid Soaring Taiwan Tensions