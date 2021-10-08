Houthi Drone Attack at King Abdullah Airport in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, 5 Civilians Injured - Reports

According to reports, there are at least five wounded with minor injuries. Brigadier General, Turki al-Maliki, the official spokesman for coalition forces, has said that the incident is being followed up by the requisite authorities. It has also been announced that the airport was targeted by an explosive-laden drone. The Houthi movement emerged in Yemen in the 1990s. The group largely practices Shia Islam and took control of large parts of northern Yemen, which prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in 2015. By 2019, the conflict was deemed a military stalemate. Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have been described as a proxy war between Iran and Saudia Arabia. The two regional powers have been vying for political and economic influence in the region while avoiding serious confrontations. Iran largely being Shia and Saudi Arabia being Sunni have played into the conflict, and is one of the reasons Iran supports the Houthis.
newGeneration
yemen won the war against the world, nobody helped them nobody bothered. Well done my houthis brothers and sisters that dont sell out to riba
