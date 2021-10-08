https://sputniknews.com/20211008/pakistan-cricket-board-head-indian-business-houses-are-running-pakistan-cricket-1089760116.html

Pakistan Cricket Board Head: 'Indian Business Houses Are Running Pakistan Cricket'

Pakistan Cricket Board Head: 'Indian Business Houses Are Running Pakistan Cricket'

This is not the first time the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accused India of interference in Pakistan's cricket affairs. Last month, when the New Zealand...

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has accused the Indian government of meddling in its affairs, going as far as to say that the neighbouring nation was indirectly funding them and could shut it down whenever they want.Raja, who took over from Ehsan Mani as PCB chief last month, claimed that the Indian Prime Minister could even ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to withdraw funds to the Pakistan board, which could lead to its "collapse"."PCB is funded 50% by the ICC, that is funded 90% by the BCCI or in a way, the Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket. If tomorrow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels that we won't provide any funding to Pakistan, then this cricket board can collapse," Raja told Pakistan's Senate Standing Committee.Earlier, Raja had asserted that Pakistan's cricket was heavily dependent on the funds provided by the ICC and could face a tricky situation if that funding stopped in the future.Making an emotional and desperate appeal to the business community, Raja sought their help in transforming Pakistan into a cricketing powerhouse."Our cricket is relying on the ICC's funding right now and when I see the books, I get very scared because the contribution of local entrepreneurs is minimal," Raja said.

