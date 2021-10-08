Pakistan Cricket Board Head: 'Indian Business Houses Are Running Pakistan Cricket'
Police officers stand guard outside Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after New Zealand cricket team pull out of a Pakistan cricket tour over security concerns, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan September 17, 2021.
This is not the first time the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accused India of interference in Pakistan's cricket affairs. Last month, when the New Zealand cricket team abandoned their tour to the country, ministers from Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government claimed that the neighbouring nation was behind the decision of the Kiwis.
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has accused the Indian government of meddling in its affairs, going as far as to say that the neighbouring nation was indirectly funding them and could shut it down whenever they want.
Raja, who took over from Ehsan Mani as PCB chief last month, claimed that the Indian Prime Minister could even ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to withdraw funds to the Pakistan board, which could lead to its "collapse".
Ex Pak Cricketer & Pak Cricket Board Chairman Rameez Raja's Rant To Media: "India's PM Modi ji Can Shut Down Paupered PCB Anytime"!! Such Pain Is Sweet Music To Every Indian's Ears!! Thank You Prime Minister Modi!!🙏— Jeetu Singh(I 💟 India). (@bobbyks4) October 8, 2021
"PCB is funded 50% by the ICC, that is funded 90% by the BCCI or in a way, the Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket. If tomorrow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels that we won't provide any funding to Pakistan, then this cricket board can collapse," Raja told Pakistan's Senate Standing Committee.
Earlier, Raja had asserted that Pakistan's cricket was heavily dependent on the funds provided by the ICC and could face a tricky situation if that funding stopped in the future.
Making an emotional and desperate appeal to the business community, Raja sought their help in transforming Pakistan into a cricketing powerhouse.
"Our cricket is relying on the ICC's funding right now and when I see the books, I get very scared because the contribution of local entrepreneurs is minimal," Raja said.