Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/pakistan-cricket-board-head-indian-business-houses-are-running-pakistan-cricket-1089760116.html
Pakistan Cricket Board Head: 'Indian Business Houses Are Running Pakistan Cricket'
Pakistan Cricket Board Head: 'Indian Business Houses Are Running Pakistan Cricket'
This is not the first time the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accused India of interference in Pakistan's cricket affairs. Last month, when the New Zealand... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T11:30+0000
2021-10-08T11:30+0000
pakistan
sport
sputnik
international cricket council
cricket
sport
sport
allegation
pakistan
cricket
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089766028_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88a293c57834865884052476c473135d.jpg
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has accused the Indian government of meddling in its affairs, going as far as to say that the neighbouring nation was indirectly funding them and could shut it down whenever they want.Raja, who took over from Ehsan Mani as PCB chief last month, claimed that the Indian Prime Minister could even ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to withdraw funds to the Pakistan board, which could lead to its "collapse"."PCB is funded 50% by the ICC, that is funded 90% by the BCCI or in a way, the Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket. If tomorrow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels that we won't provide any funding to Pakistan, then this cricket board can collapse," Raja told Pakistan's Senate Standing Committee.Earlier, Raja had asserted that Pakistan's cricket was heavily dependent on the funds provided by the ICC and could face a tricky situation if that funding stopped in the future.Making an emotional and desperate appeal to the business community, Raja sought their help in transforming Pakistan into a cricketing powerhouse."Our cricket is relying on the ICC's funding right now and when I see the books, I get very scared because the contribution of local entrepreneurs is minimal," Raja said.
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089766028_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fa7299e702eb6a40772890683906863.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, sport, sputnik, international cricket council, cricket, sport, sport, allegation, pakistan, cricket, sputnik, board, india

Pakistan Cricket Board Head: 'Indian Business Houses Are Running Pakistan Cricket'

11:30 GMT 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERPolice officers stand guard outside Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after New Zealand cricket team pull out of a Pakistan cricket tour over security concerns, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan September 17, 2021.
Police officers stand guard outside Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after New Zealand cricket team pull out of a Pakistan cricket tour over security concerns, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan September 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
This is not the first time the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accused India of interference in Pakistan's cricket affairs. Last month, when the New Zealand cricket team abandoned their tour to the country, ministers from Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government claimed that the neighbouring nation was behind the decision of the Kiwis.
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has accused the Indian government of meddling in its affairs, going as far as to say that the neighbouring nation was indirectly funding them and could shut it down whenever they want.

Raja, who took over from Ehsan Mani as PCB chief last month, claimed that the Indian Prime Minister could even ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to withdraw funds to the Pakistan board, which could lead to its "collapse".
"PCB is funded 50% by the ICC, that is funded 90% by the BCCI or in a way, the Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket. If tomorrow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels that we won't provide any funding to Pakistan, then this cricket board can collapse," Raja told Pakistan's Senate Standing Committee.

Earlier, Raja had asserted that Pakistan's cricket was heavily dependent on the funds provided by the ICC and could face a tricky situation if that funding stopped in the future.

Making an emotional and desperate appeal to the business community, Raja sought their help in transforming Pakistan into a cricketing powerhouse.

"Our cricket is relying on the ICC's funding right now and when I see the books, I get very scared because the contribution of local entrepreneurs is minimal," Raja said.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:12 GMTFormer UK Security Minister James Brokenshire Dies After ‘Heroic’ Fight Against Cancer
11:57 GMT‘Spiteful’ Migrant Who Set Up Cameras to Spy on UK Wife and Then Set Her on Fire Jailed For Life
11:38 GMTNewcastle United Leapfrog PSG to Become World's Richest Club After Saudi Takeover
11:32 GMTIndian Army Detains Chinese Troops as PLA Tried to Damage Bunkers in Arunachal Sector, Report Says
11:30 GMTPakistan Cricket Board Head: 'Indian Business Houses Are Running Pakistan Cricket'
11:28 GMTIndian Air Force Day: PM Modi Flags Off Air Parade, Hails Air Warriors' Courage, Diligence - Video
11:25 GMTConfusion Sets In Over Paul Pogba's Manchester United Future as French Star Hints at Juventus Return
11:13 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party Slams Modi Govt Over Inflation Ahead of Festive Season
10:47 GMTEU's Josep Borrell Says Australia Sought 'Best Protection' in AUKUS Move to Ditch French Sub Deal
10:45 GMTRussia’s Space Chief Warns Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Hijack Cruise Missiles Mid-Flight
10:03 GMTUp to 100 People Killed in Shia Mosque Explosion in Northern Afghanistan - Report
09:58 GMTKremlin Refutes Claims of Russia Using Energy Resources as Weapon
09:02 GMT2021 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Reporters Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
08:56 GMTUK Gov’t Accused of 'Disgraceful Cover-Up' of 2016 Report Warning of Pandemic Response Shortcomings
08:47 GMTUK Climate Protesters Resume Road Blockades Despite Threats of Tougher Penalties, Fines
08:43 GMTPart of Residential Building Collapses in Georgia’s Batumi, Reports Say
08:30 GMTFrench Diplomat Sees Polish Ruling on National Constitution Supremacy as Attack Against EU
08:07 GMTNo Fun and Games: Danish Parliament Shows Lawmaker the Door for Bringing in Baby
07:51 GMTOutrage as Denmark Evacuates More Daesh Women and Children From Syria
07:41 GMTChina Urges US to Reveal Details About Incident With Nuclear Sub in Int'l Indo-Pacific Waters