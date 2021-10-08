Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
2021 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Reporters Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/no-fun-and-games-danish-parliament-shows-lawmaker-the-door-for-bringing-in-baby-1089761392.html
No Fun and Games: Danish Parliament Shows Lawmaker the Door for Bringing in Baby
No Fun and Games: Danish Parliament Shows Lawmaker the Door for Bringing in Baby
This is the second time in recent years when a Danish MP has been asked to leave the parliament after taking a baby along. By contrast, New Zealand Prime... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T08:07+0000
2021-10-08T08:16+0000
denmark
news
women
parliament
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089761682_0:6:3072:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_371d094f2734654c92b3dfca432b858f.jpg
MP Pernille Skipper of the Red-Green Alliance, who brought her baby to Thursday's hearing, has been asked to leave the parliamentary chamber.Following the incident, the Red-Green Alliance's former political spokeswoman refused to comment, but sarcastically described her “quiet, sleeping baby” as “the biggest headache” of Pia Kjærsgaard, who was Acting Speaker at the time, filling in for Henrik Dam Kristensen.According to the newspaper Ekstra Bladet, Kjærsgaard asked Skipper to leave the room via two post-it notes which were passed on to her by an assistant. Kjærsgaard, the founder and former leader of the Danish People’s Party defended her decision and said that fellow MPs sided with her.Speaker Henrik Dam Kristensen said Kjærsgaard’s actions were legally justified.“The presidium took in 2019 the decision that babies don’t belong in the parliament chamber. That decision has not been changed,” he said.This is the second time in recent years when a Danish MP has been asked to leave parliament after taking their infant along to a debate. Incidentally, Pia Kjærsgaard was involved in both instances.In March 2019, she ordered Conservative MP Mette Abildgaard to remove her infant daughter from the parliament’s chamber. This episode sparked an international debate and a bout of self-searching in a country that is hailed as a pioneer of women’s rights.This also appears to go against the current internationally. In 2016, an Icelandic MP made headlines over breastfeeding her infant while speaking at the podium. The same year, New Zealandic Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was hailed for bringing her baby to the UN General Assembly.
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
1
denmark
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089761682_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93b00c114291d4d8ebc3f3bd4b9337c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, women, parliament, scandinavia

No Fun and Games: Danish Parliament Shows Lawmaker the Door for Bringing in Baby

08:07 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 08:16 GMT 08.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / MARTIN SYLVESTHead of the Red-Green Alliance, Pernille Skipper devilers her speech at a meeting celebrating the International Workers' Day in Amager, Denmark, May 1, 2019
Head of the Red-Green Alliance, Pernille Skipper devilers her speech at a meeting celebrating the International Workers' Day in Amager, Denmark, May 1, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / MARTIN SYLVEST
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
This is the second time in recent years when a Danish MP has been asked to leave the parliament after taking a baby along. By contrast, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was hailed for bringing her baby to the UN General Assembly, whereas an Icelandic MP made headlines for breastfeeding during a speech.
MP Pernille Skipper of the Red-Green Alliance, who brought her baby to Thursday's hearing, has been asked to leave the parliamentary chamber.
Following the incident, the Red-Green Alliance's former political spokeswoman refused to comment, but sarcastically described her “quiet, sleeping baby” as “the biggest headache” of Pia Kjærsgaard, who was Acting Speaker at the time, filling in for Henrik Dam Kristensen.
According to the newspaper Ekstra Bladet, Kjærsgaard asked Skipper to leave the room via two post-it notes which were passed on to her by an assistant. Kjærsgaard, the founder and former leader of the Danish People’s Party defended her decision and said that fellow MPs sided with her.

“We’ve just recently spoken about this in the presidium because several members of parliament have raised with us that Pernille Skipper has brought her baby with her on repeated occasions”, Kjærsgaard told the newspaper. “Everyone knows that you just don’t do that. So I’m surprised it was necessary to reaffirm this to her. Everyone knows about this,” she added.

Speaker Henrik Dam Kristensen said Kjærsgaard’s actions were legally justified.
“The presidium took in 2019 the decision that babies don’t belong in the parliament chamber. That decision has not been changed,” he said.
This is the second time in recent years when a Danish MP has been asked to leave parliament after taking their infant along to a debate. Incidentally, Pia Kjærsgaard was involved in both instances.
In March 2019, she ordered Conservative MP Mette Abildgaard to remove her infant daughter from the parliament’s chamber. This episode sparked an international debate and a bout of self-searching in a country that is hailed as a pioneer of women’s rights.
This also appears to go against the current internationally. In 2016, an Icelandic MP made headlines over breastfeeding her infant while speaking at the podium. The same year, New Zealandic Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was hailed for bringing her baby to the UN General Assembly.
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
ddaniel2221920
8 October, 11:13 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:02 GMT2021 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Reporters Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
08:56 GMTUK Gov’t Accused of 'Disgraceful Cover-Up' of 2016 Report Warning of Pandemic Response Shortcomings
08:47 GMTUK Climate Protesters Resume Road Blockades Despite Threats of Tougher Penalties, Fines
08:43 GMTPart of Residential Building Collapses in Georgia’s Batumi, Reports Say
08:30 GMTFrench Diplomat Sees Polish Ruling on National Constitution Supremacy as Attack Against EU
08:07 GMTNo Fun and Games: Danish Parliament Shows Lawmaker the Door for Bringing in Baby
07:51 GMTOutrage as Denmark Evacuates More Daesh Women and Children From Syria
07:41 GMTBeijing Concerned Over Incident With US Nuclear Submarine in International Indo-Pacific Waters
07:07 GMT'Zodiac Killer' Still Unknown Say Authorities, Dismissing Cold Case Breaker’s ‘Circumstantial' Proof
06:51 GMTNumber of Injured in Greater Tokyo Area Earthquake Rises to 52, Reports Say
06:48 GMTPoland Has No Intention to Leave EU, Prime Minister Says
06:25 GMTCulture Secretary Names UK City of Culture 2025 Finalists
05:43 GMTSweden Sets Aim on Launching Satellites From Arctic by Summer 2022
05:26 GMTUK Launches Biggest Flu Campaign in NHS History Amid Warning 60,000 Lives May Be Lost This Winter
04:36 GMTIsrael-Hamas Inmate Swap a 'Matter of Time' But Jewish State Needs to Be Less Stubborn, Says Analyst
04:30 GMTLeave Me Alone! Parakeet Toys With Kitten
03:57 GMTUnexpected Gift: Pornhub Records Sharp Rise in Users on the Day Facebook Went Dark
02:39 GMTUS Judge Advises Dismissing Rape Accuser's Lawsuit Against Ronaldo - Report
01:28 GMTLulz on Twitter as Trudeau Tries Newest LGBTQ+ Acronym, Turns It Into Gibberish Instead
01:19 GMTBernie Sanders Campaign Alums Launch ‘Left Flank Strategies’