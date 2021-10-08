https://sputniknews.com/20211008/netflix-k-drama-my-name-cranks-up-the-tension-as-it-unveils-character-posters-1089765223.html

Netflix K-Drama 'My Name' Cranks up the Tension as it Unveils Character Posters

Netflix K-Drama 'My Name' Cranks up the Tension as it Unveils Character Posters

After the huge international hit that was 'Squid Game', K-Drama is now flavour of the month so far as the streaming services are concerned and Netflix is no... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T12:18+0000

2021-10-08T12:18+0000

2021-10-08T12:18+0000

k-dramas

south korea

film

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089768193_0:0:1024:576_1920x0_80_0_0_0d0603f82151b84a7ecb2857367c5557.jpg

'My Name', the latest K-Drama Netflix original series which is due to hit our screens soon, on 8 October unveiled individual posters of the main actors in the thriller - Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun.The plot revolves around a young woman, Ji Woo (Han So-hee), who seeks revenge for the death of her father. To do this she must infiltrate the police, a task made all the more problematic as she works for a gang boss Mu Jin (Park Hee-soon), who, as an old friend of her father, has vowed to help her track down her father's murderer. After joining the police, Ji Woo is partnered with hard-bitten, misanthropic cop, Pil Do (Ahn Bo-hyun), who looks down on his rookie with contempt and treats her with ineffable scorn. Three out of eight episodes were screened at the 26th Busan International Film Festival in the newly created 'On Screen' section on 7 October and the series will premiere on 15 October in 190 countries through global streaming platform Netflix. K-Drama all around the world are keenly looking forward to a new thrilling noir detective series.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-dramas, south korea, film