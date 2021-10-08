https://sputniknews.com/20211008/moscow-warns-eu-against-turning-blocs-carbon-laws-into-climate-protectionism-tool-1089774484.html

Moscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' Tool

The Russian top diplomat expressed concerns that the application of the new instrument in practice could lead to additional costs for business operators, constraining financial opportunities and ability to implement green technologies more actively.In July, the European Commission published a draft cross-border carbon bill after working on it for over a year. The new regulation's goal is to curb carbon emissions. In particular, the commission suggests imposing a fee in the EU on the import of certain goods, including steel, concrete and fertilizers, the production of which is linked to high carbon dioxide emissions.

Preterist-ADSeventy From the Davos Class World Economic Forum The diabolical plans to formulate a global government were fomented long ago. One of the primary ways this global syndicate of banking tycoons, intellectuals, scientists, bureaucrats and their cronies planned to achieve their New World Order was by promoting the threat of Global Warming, which today has morphed into Climate Change. It is the ruse of Climate Change that’s giving global technocrats the pretext to change the world by demanding Net Zero Carbon Emissions that would destroy the fossil fuel industry and completely alter the way the world operates. “The threat of environmental crisis will be the ‘international disaster key’ that will unlock the New World Order.” – Mikhail Gorbachev

