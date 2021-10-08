Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/moscow-warns-eu-against-turning-blocs-carbon-laws-into-climate-protectionism-tool-1089774484.html
Moscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' Tool
Moscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' Tool
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the European Union on Friday to prevent turning its recently-unveiled cross-border carbon... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T16:29+0000
2021-10-08T16:29+0000
sergei lavrov
europe
russia
climate change
carbon
carbon emissions
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107897/86/1078978612_0:32:3063:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_c567fc04051ce79bef905a4c75b1606f.jpg
The Russian top diplomat expressed concerns that the application of the new instrument in practice could lead to additional costs for business operators, constraining financial opportunities and ability to implement green technologies more actively.In July, the European Commission published a draft cross-border carbon bill after working on it for over a year. The new regulation's goal is to curb carbon emissions. In particular, the commission suggests imposing a fee in the EU on the import of certain goods, including steel, concrete and fertilizers, the production of which is linked to high carbon dioxide emissions.
From the Davos Class World Economic Forum The diabolical plans to formulate a global government were fomented long ago. One of the primary ways this global syndicate of banking tycoons, intellectuals, scientists, bureaucrats and their cronies planned to achieve their New World Order was by promoting the threat of Global Warming, which today has morphed into Climate Change. It is the ruse of Climate Change that’s giving global technocrats the pretext to change the world by demanding Net Zero Carbon Emissions that would destroy the fossil fuel industry and completely alter the way the world operates. “The threat of environmental crisis will be the ‘international disaster key’ that will unlock the New World Order.” – Mikhail Gorbachev
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107897/86/1078978612_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eba6b92c2854d496f73de43644d2a1e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov, europe, russia, climate change, carbon, carbon emissions, eu

Moscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' Tool

16:29 GMT 08.10.2021
© AP Photo / Branden CampThe coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide emitters, stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., Saturday, June, 3, 2017
The coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide emitters, stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., Saturday, June, 3, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© AP Photo / Branden Camp
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the European Union on Friday to prevent turning its recently-unveiled cross-border carbon regulation into a protectionist mechanism, warning that its practical implementation could curtail business activities.
The Russian top diplomat expressed concerns that the application of the new instrument in practice could lead to additional costs for business operators, constraining financial opportunities and ability to implement green technologies more actively.
"We believe that all calculations must be done correctly in order to prevent this instrument from turning into a form of the so-called climate protectionism," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the Association of European Business.
In July, the European Commission published a draft cross-border carbon bill after working on it for over a year. The new regulation's goal is to curb carbon emissions. In particular, the commission suggests imposing a fee in the EU on the import of certain goods, including steel, concrete and fertilizers, the production of which is linked to high carbon dioxide emissions.
101000
Discuss
Popular comments
From the Davos Class World Economic Forum The diabolical plans to formulate a global government were fomented long ago. One of the primary ways this global syndicate of banking tycoons, intellectuals, scientists, bureaucrats and their cronies planned to achieve their New World Order was by promoting the threat of Global Warming, which today has morphed into Climate Change. It is the ruse of Climate Change that’s giving global technocrats the pretext to change the world by demanding Net Zero Carbon Emissions that would destroy the fossil fuel industry and completely alter the way the world operates. “The threat of environmental crisis will be the ‘international disaster key’ that will unlock the New World Order.” – Mikhail Gorbachev
Preterist-ADSeventy
8 October, 19:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:29 GMTMoscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' Tool
16:26 GMTCruise Ship Drugs Case: Indian Court Denies Bail to Aryan Khan and Friends
16:06 GMT'Why Are You Silent': Congress Parliamentarian Questions PM Modi Over 'Horror' in Uttar Pradesh
15:41 GMTAustralian Ex-PM Warns China Could ‘Lash Out Disastrously Soon’ Amid Soaring Taiwan Tensions
15:30 GMTRussian Justice Ministry Adds Bellingcat, MNews to Foreign Media Agents Registry
15:28 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Compensate US Personnel Affected by 'Havana Syndrome'
15:21 GMTOffer You Can’t Refuse? Hunter Biden Reportedly Asked Mobster’s Nephew to Help Uncle With China Deal
15:10 GMTRussia Prepares Counter-Demarche at OPCW Over Navalny Case - Foreign Ministry
14:55 GMTChilean Court Sues President in 'Pandora Dossier' Case
14:53 GMTElon Musk Company ‘SpaceX’ Valuated at Over $100Bln After Secondary Share Sale, Reports Say
14:49 GMTWTI Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 2014
14:24 GMTUAE Becomes Gulf Trailblazer in Committing to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
14:00 GMT'Fearsome Predators' From Sea 'With Long Stinging Tentacles' Emerge on UK Shores
13:53 GMTIndia's National Airline 'Air India' Back in Founder Tata Sons' Hands After 68 Years
13:43 GMTPoll: Majority of Americans Believe US Politicians Spread More Misinformation Than Russia, China
13:36 GMTNew Feature Will Warn Twitter Users of 'Intense' Conversations
13:10 GMTWhat Role Could Russia Play to Alleviate Britain’s Gas Crunch?
12:43 GMTIran's Foreign Minister Sheds Light on Severance of Diplomatic Ties Between Tehran and Riyadh
12:41 GMTRussian Authorities Launch Major Probe, Sack Officials Amid Reports of Rape, Torture in Penal System
12:37 GMTOttawa Fails to Order Whistleblower Manning to Come to Canada to Deport Her, Reports Say