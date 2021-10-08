https://sputniknews.com/20211008/lulz-on-twitter-as-trudeau-tries-newest-lgbtq-acronym-turns-it-into-gibberish-instead-1089755048.html

Lulz on Twitter as Trudeau Tries Newest LGBTQ+ Acronym, Turns It Into Gibberish Instead

Canadian Prime Minister's post was in support of the annual Sisters in Spirit vigil, which took place on October 4 to raise public awareness of Aboriginal... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

On social media, Justin Trudeau has faced a torrent of criticism and mockery after he shared two tweets mentioning the latest woke iteration of an abbreviation for individuals of different sexual orientations and/or gender identities — with a number, half of the alphabet, and a plus sign — which some compared to an encrypted password or "headbutting the keyboard."The 49-year-old took to Twitter this week to pay tribute to the lives of "Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people" who have gone missing or have been murdered, instead of using the more inclusive "everybody."For those who are interested, individuals who identify as "Two-spirit," or as having both a masculine and a feminine spirit, are represented by the number and letter "2S" in 2SLGBTQQIA+. Some Indigenous North Americans use it to define their sexual/gender /spiritual identity.The whole acronym stands for "Two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual, and all other sexual orientations and genders."However, users on social media were perplexed by the newest acronym, which is commonly known simply as "LGBTQ."While the British rapper ZUBY has suggested that the reason for using this abbreviation is that "Headbutting the keyboard is now a sexuality.""Is that the actual acronym now or did his cat walk across the keyboard?" tweeted conservative commentator Matt Walsh.Another user suggested that Trudeau was probably referring to the youngest child of eccentric entrepreneur Elon Musk, who was named X Æ A-12.Many began to jokingly take offense at the prime minister for not taking into account their variants in the acronym.Meanwhile, the idea to use the abbreviation as a password found a lot of support.One user reminded the prime minister of his recent gaffe when, after three attempts, he failed to pronounce the much shorter and easier to pronounce acronym LGBTQ.Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett explained the vigil and acronym used by Trudeau in a separate statement, listing out the various identities associated with it.On Monday, vigils were conducted across Canada to commemorate the lives of Indigenous women who have gone missing or been slain, with many individuals lighting candles in their windows and events such as walks and remembrance ceremonies taking place, according to reports.

Ariane Heller The woke virus is way worse than Covid 😜Can we please develop a vaccine ASAP! 0

vot tak Is this govno news outsite of the likudite freakshow? Seriously, WTF cares what bs this israeli quisling says. These likudite propagandists run these numbers 24/7 against fellow israeli quislings to promote the false perspective that there is really an alternative to support in the usa zio-colony.

