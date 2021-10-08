Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/leave-me-alone-parakeet-toys-with-kitten--1089748623.html
Leave Me Alone! Parakeet Toys With Kitten
Leave Me Alone! Parakeet Toys With Kitten
The events in this video are like a cartoon - the tables have been turned, just look at the expression on the cats face as the fearless bird approaches. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
While the kitten initially appears curious, it soon tries to distance itself from the bold bird. The parakeet, however, seems more interested in the kitten’s collar – or rather, the shiny bell hanging from it – than the feline itself.
Leave Me Alone! Parakeet Toys With Kitten

04:30 GMT 08.10.2021
The events in this video are like a cartoon - the tables have been turned, just look at the expression on the cats face as the fearless bird approaches.
While the kitten initially appears curious, it soon tries to distance itself from the bold bird.
The parakeet, however, seems more interested in the kitten’s collar – or rather, the shiny bell hanging from it – than the feline itself.
