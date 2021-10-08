https://sputniknews.com/20211008/leave-me-alone-parakeet-toys-with-kitten--1089748623.html

Leave Me Alone! Parakeet Toys With Kitten

The events in this video are like a cartoon - the tables have been turned, just look at the expression on the cats face as the fearless bird approaches. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

While the kitten initially appears curious, it soon tries to distance itself from the bold bird. The parakeet, however, seems more interested in the kitten’s collar – or rather, the shiny bell hanging from it – than the feline itself.

