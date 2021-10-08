Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/leave-me-alone-parakeet-toys-with-kitten--1089748623.html
Leave Me Alone! Parakeet Toys With Kitten
Leave Me Alone! Parakeet Toys With Kitten
The events in this video are like a cartoon - the tables have been turned, just look at the expression on the cats face as the fearless bird approaches. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T04:30+0000
2021-10-08T04:30+0000
2021-10-08T04:30+0000
video
bird
kitten
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089748390_0:249:667:624_1920x0_80_0_0_df17b0f66d894da80a8cf1db864d1b26.png
While the kitten initially appears curious, it soon tries to distance itself from the bold bird. The parakeet, however, seems more interested in the kitten’s collar – or rather, the shiny bell hanging from it – than the feline itself.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089748390_0:187:667:687_1920x0_80_0_0_78c7f11e043b7aeb6bce85563e157772.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
video, bird, kitten
Leave Me Alone! Parakeet Toys With Kitten
The events in this video are like a cartoon - the tables have been turned, just look at the expression on the cats face as the fearless bird approaches.
While the kitten initially appears curious, it soon tries to distance itself from the bold bird.
The parakeet, however, seems more interested in the kitten’s collar – or rather, the shiny bell hanging from it – than the feline itself.