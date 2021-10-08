https://sputniknews.com/20211008/kremlin-refutes-claims-of-russia-using-energy-resources-as-weapon-1089763458.html

Kremlin Refutes Claims of Russia Using Energy Resources as Weapon

Kremlin Refutes Claims of Russia Using Energy Resources as Weapon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin strongly disagrees with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's claims that Russia uses its energy resources as a weapon... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T09:58+0000

2021-10-08T09:58+0000

2021-10-08T09:58+0000

world

russia

energy resources

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103176/03/1031760350_0:300:3107:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c361f27bdc0bc52fb112509b9dbef1e.jpg

"This is a wrong assessment ... First, the Europeans themselves admit at the state level that Russia is fully implementing all of its obligations. Second, Russia is ready to quickly discuss new contracts, which are an uncontested damper against the currently seen market fluctuations, this is not a secret, this has been said repeatedly," Peskov told reporters.Russia has never suspended gas supplies "even in the most difficult times," since it never uses energy resources as a political pressure instrument, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.Natural gas prices have recently skyrocketed in Europe. On Wednesday, the price exceeded $1,700 for a cubic meter of gas at the bid opening and was rising during the day up to over $1,900.With winter approaching, the European Union has been struggling to fill its gas reserves as member states rely on imports for much of their gas supplies.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, russia, energy resources