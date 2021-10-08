Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/israel-hamas-inmate-swap-a-matter-of-time-but-jewish-state-needs-to-be-less-stubborn-says-analyst-1089757416.html
Israel-Hamas Inmate Swap a 'Matter of Time' But Jewish State Needs to Be Less Stubborn, Says Analyst
Israel-Hamas Inmate Swap a 'Matter of Time' But Jewish State Needs to Be Less Stubborn, Says Analyst
The Islamic group that controls the Strip has called on Israel to release more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners held in jails on charges of terrorism... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T04:36+0000
2021-10-08T04:36+0000
hamas
israel
gaza
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/16/1082966700_0:158:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_76d811a8f93b21424416bcd71764f0e9.jpg
Talks between a senior Hamas delegation and Egyptian intelligence representatives continue in Cairo.According to reports, the two sides are discussing a number of pressing issues. Those include the so-called Jerusalem file, Israel's activity in the city and ways to curb it; the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been partially destroyed in the recent round of hostilities; and Egyptian efforts to mediate and unite the Palestinians.Long-Lasting QuietAn Egyptian source who is involved in the negotiations has told Sputnik that the talks also revolve around a potential long-lasting truce between Israel and Hamas.Although the Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip has denied it (probably to avoid leaving the impression that it is giving concessions to Israel), the Egyptian official reassures that the talks are ongoing, but "things are still up in the air, with no breakthrough achieved".Reportedly, Hamas has green-lit a steady truce with Israel in exchange for the latter lifting its 15 year-long blockade of the Strip, which was imposed following the capture of the enclave by the militants from the terrorist group.Hussam al-Dajani, a Palestinian political expert affiliated with the Islamic group, who has been following the recent developments, says that the lifting of the blockade, if it ever happens, would be a major "Hamas achievement"."Such a move would end Gaza's isolation, it would improve the lives of the Palestinians and potentially pave the way for an independent Palestinian state".Prisoners' Swap on the Horizon?The lifting of the blockade is far from being the only condition that the Hamas officials are putting forward in exchange for a long-lasting quiet. They also demand that Israel ease its restrictions on the entry of construction materials into the enclave, they're calling on the Jewish state to let more Palestinian workers into Israeli territories, and they're urging that the continued reconstruction of Gaza, especially as many residential units, roads and government buildings were destroyed.Previously, Israel has conditioned its involvement in the reconstruction efforts, saying it would only be willing to invest money if Hamas released two civilians and returns the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed during operation Protective Edge in 2014.Recently, it has been reported that Israel has backed down from its previous demands but the negotiations around the prisoners' swap deal continue.So far, Israel and Hamas have been struggling to reach an agreement on that front. Hamas is demanding the release of more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners, held in Israeli jails on charges of terrorism. They are also likely to urge the Jewish state to free the six Palestinian inmates, who escaped from the Gilboa prison in early September, a move that turned them into national heroes.Israel, for its part, objects to those demands, especially given the fact that the previous prisoners' swap -- which took place in 2011 following the release of the IDF soldier Gilad Shalit -- resulted in 15 percent of the freed inmates returning to terrorism activity.Yet, al-Dajani is certain that a deal will eventually be brokered."Egypt will do its best to make headway in this file, which is considered to be the most complicated issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The fact that Hamas' leader Yehiya Sinwar is attending the talks is an indication that a prisoners' swap is on the table. And I think, it is only a matter of time, until an official declaration is issued."
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/with-israel--hamas-locking-horns-again-a-gaza-based-expert-says-full-fledged-war-still-unlikely--1089052255.html
israel
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/16/1082966700_175:0:2904:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_df867bd26b8d1ada8022b964748589c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas, israel, gaza, middle east

Israel-Hamas Inmate Swap a 'Matter of Time' But Jewish State Needs to Be Less Stubborn, Says Analyst

04:36 GMT 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEMPalestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
The Islamic group that controls the Strip has called on Israel to release more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners held in jails on charges of terrorism. Israel, for its part, is struggling to accept those demands, fearing that the freed inmates would go back to extremism.
Talks between a senior Hamas delegation and Egyptian intelligence representatives continue in Cairo.
According to reports, the two sides are discussing a number of pressing issues. Those include the so-called Jerusalem file, Israel's activity in the city and ways to curb it; the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been partially destroyed in the recent round of hostilities; and Egyptian efforts to mediate and unite the Palestinians.

Long-Lasting Quiet

An Egyptian source who is involved in the negotiations has told Sputnik that the talks also revolve around a potential long-lasting truce between Israel and Hamas.
Although the Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip has denied it (probably to avoid leaving the impression that it is giving concessions to Israel), the Egyptian official reassures that the talks are ongoing, but "things are still up in the air, with no breakthrough achieved".
Израильская противоракетная система Железный купол перехватывает ракеты, запущенные из сектора Газа в направлении Израиля - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
With Israel & Hamas Locking Horns Again, a Gaza-Based Expert Says Full-Fledged War Still Unlikely
14 September, 06:46 GMT
Reportedly, Hamas has green-lit a steady truce with Israel in exchange for the latter lifting its 15 year-long blockade of the Strip, which was imposed following the capture of the enclave by the militants from the terrorist group.
Hussam al-Dajani, a Palestinian political expert affiliated with the Islamic group, who has been following the recent developments, says that the lifting of the blockade, if it ever happens, would be a major "Hamas achievement".
"Such a move would end Gaza's isolation, it would improve the lives of the Palestinians and potentially pave the way for an independent Palestinian state".

Prisoners' Swap on the Horizon?

The lifting of the blockade is far from being the only condition that the Hamas officials are putting forward in exchange for a long-lasting quiet. They also demand that Israel ease its restrictions on the entry of construction materials into the enclave, they're calling on the Jewish state to let more Palestinian workers into Israeli territories, and they're urging that the continued reconstruction of Gaza, especially as many residential units, roads and government buildings were destroyed.
Previously, Israel has conditioned its involvement in the reconstruction efforts, saying it would only be willing to invest money if Hamas released two civilians and returns the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed during operation Protective Edge in 2014.
Recently, it has been reported that Israel has backed down from its previous demands but the negotiations around the prisoners' swap deal continue.
So far, Israel and Hamas have been struggling to reach an agreement on that front. Hamas is demanding the release of more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners, held in Israeli jails on charges of terrorism. They are also likely to urge the Jewish state to free the six Palestinian inmates, who escaped from the Gilboa prison in early September, a move that turned them into national heroes.
Israel, for its part, objects to those demands, especially given the fact that the previous prisoners' swap -- which took place in 2011 following the release of the IDF soldier Gilad Shalit -- resulted in 15 percent of the freed inmates returning to terrorism activity.
"The Israeli intransigence and stubbornness prevents the deal from being implemented. Israel is trying to gain time to drain Hamas’ patience and force it to back down from its initial demands but I can guarantee you that it will be impossible".
Yet, al-Dajani is certain that a deal will eventually be brokered.
"Egypt will do its best to make headway in this file, which is considered to be the most complicated issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The fact that Hamas' leader Yehiya Sinwar is attending the talks is an indication that a prisoners' swap is on the table. And I think, it is only a matter of time, until an official declaration is issued."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:43 GMTSweden Sets Aim on Launching Satellites From Arctic by Summer 2022
05:26 GMTUK Launches Biggest Flu Campaign in NHS History Amid Warning 60,000 Lives May Be Lost This Winter
04:36 GMTIsrael-Hamas Inmate Swap a 'Matter of Time' But Jewish State Needs to Be Less Stubborn, Says Analyst
04:30 GMTLeave Me Alone! Parakeet Toys With Kitten
03:57 GMTUnexpected Gift: Pornhub Records Sharp Rise in Users on the Day Facebook Went Dark
02:39 GMTUS Judge Advises Dismissing Rape Accuser's Lawsuit Against Ronaldo - Report
01:28 GMTLulz on Twitter as Trudeau Tries Newest LGBTQ+ Acronym, Turns It Into Gibberish Instead
01:19 GMTBernie Sanders Campaign Alums Launch ‘Left Flank Strategies’
00:56 GMT‘Crimes Against Humanity’: Venezuela’s VP Says US ‘Blocked’ $5 Billion COVID-19 Loan from IMF
00:16 GMTUS Senate Passes Bill to Raise Federal Debt Ceiling Until Early December
YesterdayCongress Showed Mercy, For Now...
YesterdayTesla Moving Headquarters From California to Texas, Elon Musk Announces
YesterdayMan Reportedly Falls Nine Stories from Jersey City, NJ Building — and Survives
YesterdayEyeing Oman, Israel’s Foreign Ministry Hopes for More Normalization Deals in Coming Year
YesterdayEx-Daesh Bride Urges UK Authorities to 'Open Their Minds' and Allow Her to Return From Syria
YesterdayBiden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
YesterdayAt Least 33 People Injured as 2 Passenger Trains Collide in Tunisia
YesterdayCIA China Study Center Threatens to Foster Groupthink, Infect Analysis, Ex-Officer Says
YesterdayCrews Recover 5,544 Gallons of Crude Oil from California Coast Oil Spill
YesterdayFlorida Eliminates 8-Inch Snail for the Second Time in 10 Years