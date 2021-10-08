https://sputniknews.com/20211008/irans-foreign-minister-sheds-light-on-severance-of-diplomatic-ties-between-tehran-and-riyadh-1089769145.html

Iran's Foreign Minister Sheds Light on Severance of Diplomatic Ties Between Tehran and Riyadh

The Iranian foreign minister argued that good relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia benefited the whole region, and that the "Iran-Saudi dialogue is in the...

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has broached the subject of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as he spoke at a news conference in Beirut on Friday.Stating that good relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia benefited the whole region, Amirabdollahian insisted that it wasn’t Iran who made the move several years ago to sever ties between the two countries.Iran and Saudi Arabia, probably the most prominent Shia and Sunni powers, respectively, in the Middle East, have been at odds for years, “backing allies fighting proxy wars in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere”, as Reuters puts it.The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since 2016, following Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shia cleric and a subsequent attack on the country's embassy in Tehran by an angry mob.In May 2021, however, the Saudi Arabian and Iranian foreign ministries’ officials confirmed that Riyadh and Tehran were holding direct talks.

FeEisi Iran and Saudi Arabia need good relations since their common enemy is Turkey. Turkey has military bases in Qatar, Iraq, Syria and wants to have a military base in Azerbaijan. 0

