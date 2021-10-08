Indian Air Force Day: PM Modi Flags Off Air Parade, Hails Air Warriors' Courage, Diligence - Video
Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021
October 8, 2021
Greetings and warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. We are proud of our airwarriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience & being steadfast in the service to the Nation. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/gnpbrKJoL8— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2021
Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2021
Air Force Day Parade commences at Air Force Station Hindan, Ghaziabad on the 89th anniversary of the IAF 🚩#JaiHind 🇮🇳 #IAF 🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/seDsujQ6UY— Hotstuff 🇮🇳 (@hotstuffvibe) October 8, 2021
'Touch the Sky with Glory'-— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 8, 2021
Salutations to all the Indian Air Force Personnel (@IAF_MCC) on the occasion of 89th Air Force Day.
Serving the nation with utmost grit & valour, your efforts in the humanitarian missions & in any hostility are outstanding & commendable#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/0vaoJaKOP8
The message of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the 89th Anniversary of the Air Force. He will be the Chief Guest of the Air Force Day Parade at Hindon tomorrow.#AirForceDay_Oct8 #AirForceDay @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/RpwscmER27— PRO Defence Palam (@DefencePROPalam) October 7, 2021
Thank you Indian Air Force for ensuring that we wake up with free skies on our heads. ✈— Dharmik 🇮🇳 #प्रशासक_समिति (@PravSana) October 8, 2021
Happy Indian Air Force Day 🇮🇳#IndianAirforceDaypic.twitter.com/4K2NEmSLT4
ఈ #AirForceDay నాడు భారత గగన ధీరులకు వారి కుటుంబాలకు మనఃపూర్వక శుభాకాంక్షలు— Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) October 8, 2021
My heartfelt greetings and felicitations to our air warriors and their families on this Air Force Day.
Nation is proud of your indomitable spirit and valour! pic.twitter.com/h1qfvD5M3C