Indian Air Force Day: PM Modi Flags Off Air Parade, Hails Air Warriors' Courage, Diligence - Video

The Indian Air Force (IAF) was established on 8 October 1932 as a supporting force of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force. By commemorating its Air Force Day... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

On the 89th Foundation Day of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to hail the air warriors for their indomitable spirit and valour. Calling the IAF "synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism", Prime Minister Modi said that "they have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges".Paying tribute to the warriors of the 1971 war, a grand Air Parade was held at Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, a city in Uttar Pradesh state.Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat were present on the occasion. The IAF displayed its might with the Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale aircraft in the flypast along with heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft.Several air force officers left everyone spellbound with their aerobatic display, along with skydivers dropping out of the aircraft in their colourful canopies, holding the Indian flag.Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media, among others, hailing the valour of the air force warriors.Netizens and politicians have flooded social media with wishes and videos showcasing the excellence of the Indian Air Force.

