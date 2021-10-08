https://sputniknews.com/20211008/global-corporate-tax-rate-deal-agreed-on-by-over-a-hundred-countries-1089775642.html

Global Corporate Tax Rate Deal Agreed On by Over a Hundred Countries

The new deal, which stipulates where corporations should be taxed and for how much, is expected to start being implemented in 2023. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

A group of some 136 countries has recently reached an agreement on corporate tax rates, with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) announcing the move on Friday.According to CNBC, the agreement stipulates a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent, though small businesses apparently won’t be “hit with the new rates.”Aside from establishing a minimum corporate rate, the agreement also forces companies to pay taxes where they operate, instead of only when they are headquartered, the media outlet notes.The implementation of the deal is expected to begin in 2023.US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen lauded the agreement as “a once-in-a-generation accomplishment for economic diplomacy.”

pgb in nz Why can't I be taxed at 15% ??

