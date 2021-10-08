https://sputniknews.com/20211008/france-does-not-rule-out-power-supply-cuts-to-uks-jersey-diplomat-says-1089769334.html

France Does Not Rule Out Power Supply Cuts to UK’s Jersey, Diplomat Says

France Does Not Rule Out Power Supply Cuts to UK’s Jersey, Diplomat Says

PARIS (Sputnik) - France might reduce power supplies to the British island of Jersey if London continues to ignore agreements on fishing rights, Secretary of... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T12:35+0000

2021-10-08T12:35+0000

2021-10-08T12:35+0000

france

united kingdom

europe

european commission

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082824423_0:133:2546:1565_1920x0_80_0_0_eb89ac31f3a59a71b4d9793e20f479b9.jpg

One of the potential retaliatory measures can be the adjustment of power supply deliveries to Jersey island, the diplomat explained. However, France will not switch off electricity throughout the whole island this winter, he added.Earlier this week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex called on the European Commission to strictly monitor the UK's compliance with commitments under the agreement on fishing rights. He did not rule out that bilateral cooperation with London might be reviewed if it fails to adhere to the post-Brexit arrangements.Paris has been outraged by London’s refusal to issue sufficient fishing licenses for French boats to access British waters.

france

united kingdom

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, united kingdom, europe, european commission