Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/france-does-not-rule-out-power-supply-cuts-to-uks-jersey-diplomat-says-1089769334.html
France Does Not Rule Out Power Supply Cuts to UK’s Jersey, Diplomat Says
France Does Not Rule Out Power Supply Cuts to UK’s Jersey, Diplomat Says
PARIS (Sputnik) - France might reduce power supplies to the British island of Jersey if London continues to ignore agreements on fishing rights, Secretary of... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T12:35+0000
2021-10-08T12:35+0000
france
united kingdom
europe
european commission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082824423_0:133:2546:1565_1920x0_80_0_0_eb89ac31f3a59a71b4d9793e20f479b9.jpg
One of the potential retaliatory measures can be the adjustment of power supply deliveries to Jersey island, the diplomat explained. However, France will not switch off electricity throughout the whole island this winter, he added.Earlier this week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex called on the European Commission to strictly monitor the UK's compliance with commitments under the agreement on fishing rights. He did not rule out that bilateral cooperation with London might be reviewed if it fails to adhere to the post-Brexit arrangements.Paris has been outraged by London’s refusal to issue sufficient fishing licenses for French boats to access British waters.
france
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082824423_141:0:2405:1698_1920x0_80_0_0_d4e911e43271de9311c85e8e080c9445.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, united kingdom, europe, european commission

France Does Not Rule Out Power Supply Cuts to UK’s Jersey, Diplomat Says

12:35 GMT 08.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAMEER AL-DOUMYFrench fishing boats leave the Jersey waters following their protest in front of the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit, on May 6, 2021.
French fishing boats leave the Jersey waters following their protest in front of the port of Saint Helier off the British island of Jersey to draw attention to what they see as unfair restrictions on their ability to fish in UK waters after Brexit, on May 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAMEER AL-DOUMY
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - France might reduce power supplies to the British island of Jersey if London continues to ignore agreements on fishing rights, Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Friday.

"The UK needs us to sell its products, including fish. They need us in terms of electricity, financial services, research centres... We can adjust, reduce cooperation if the UK continues failing to comply with the agreement [on fisheries]," Beaune told the BFMTV broadcaster.

One of the potential retaliatory measures can be the adjustment of power supply deliveries to Jersey island, the diplomat explained. However, France will not switch off electricity throughout the whole island this winter, he added.
Earlier this week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex called on the European Commission to strictly monitor the UK's compliance with commitments under the agreement on fishing rights. He did not rule out that bilateral cooperation with London might be reviewed if it fails to adhere to the post-Brexit arrangements.
Paris has been outraged by London’s refusal to issue sufficient fishing licenses for French boats to access British waters.
900000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:43 GMTMost Americans Believe US Politicians Spread More Misinformation Than Russia, China, Poll Shows
13:36 GMTNew Feature Will Warn Twitter Users of 'Intense' Conversations
13:10 GMTWhat Role Could Russia Play to Alleviate Britain’s Gas Crunch?
12:43 GMTIran's Foreign Minister Sheds Light on Severance of Diplomatic Ties Between Tehran and Riyadh
12:41 GMTRussian Authorities Launch Major Probe, Sack Officials Amid Reports of Rape, Torture in Penal System
12:37 GMTOttawa Fails to Order Whistleblower Manning to Come to Canada to Deport Her, Reports Say
12:35 GMTFrance Does Not Rule Out Power Supply Cuts to UK’s Jersey, Diplomat Says
12:23 GMTK-Pop Boy-Band Seventeen Raises the Stakes as Group Phototeaser Ahead of Comeback is Unveiled
12:18 GMTNetflix K-Drama 'My Name' Cranks up the Tension as it Unveils Character Posters
12:17 GMTThe Hunt Continues: New Places Where Signs of Life May Be Hiding on Mars Pinpointed by Scientists
12:12 GMTFormer UK Security Minister James Brokenshire Dies After ‘Heroic’ Fight Against Cancer
11:57 GMT‘Spiteful’ Migrant Who Set Up Cameras to Spy on UK Wife and Then Set Her on Fire Jailed For Life
11:38 GMTNewcastle United Leapfrog PSG to Become World's Richest Club After Saudi Takeover
11:32 GMTIndian Army Detains Chinese Troops as PLA Tried to Damage Bunkers in Arunachal Sector, Report Says
11:30 GMTPakistan Cricket Board Head: 'Indian Business Houses Are Running Pakistan Cricket'
11:28 GMTIndian Air Force Day: PM Modi Flags Off Air Parade, Hails Air Warriors' Courage, Diligence - Video
11:25 GMTConfusion Sets In Over Paul Pogba's Manchester United Future as French Star Hints at Juventus Return
11:13 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party Slams Modi Govt Over Inflation Ahead of Festive Season
10:47 GMTEU's Josep Borrell Says Australia Sought 'Best Protection' in AUKUS Move to Ditch French Sub Deal
10:45 GMTRussia’s Space Chief Warns Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Hijack Cruise Missiles Mid-Flight