Here We Go Again: Facebook Says Aware of Second Outage in a Week, Working to Restore Service

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a tweet on Friday.It appears that Instagram was also suffering some issues, as users were unable to refresh their newsfeed or upload pictures.Facebook and other apps under the corporate umbrella including Whatsapp and Instagram experienced worldwide outages on Monday due to what the company’s engineers described as a disruption in operations caused by configuration changes on backbone routers.The glitches have sparked a lot of memes on Twitter, which seems to be working (well — at least, for now).Meanwhile, the Telegram messenger announced having added 70 million users amid the Facebook crash on Monday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Social media site Facebook says that it is aware of reports of users having trouble accessing their apps and products and is working to restore service in the second major outage for the platform this week.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a tweet on Friday.
It appears that Instagram was also suffering some issues, as users were unable to refresh their newsfeed or upload pictures.
ℹ️ Note: Instagram is facing intermittent international service outages at present.
The incident comes days after a global network outage affecting Facebook products, but impacts the application in this instance #InstagramDown
Facebook and other apps under the corporate umbrella including Whatsapp and Instagram experienced worldwide outages on Monday due to what the company’s engineers described as a disruption in operations caused by configuration changes on backbone routers.
The glitches have sparked a lot of memes on Twitter, which seems to be working (well — at least, for now).