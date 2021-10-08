Registration was successful!
Here We Go Again: Facebook Says Aware of Second Outage in a Week, Working to Restore Service
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Social media site Facebook says that it is aware of reports of users having trouble accessing their apps and products and is working to... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
Here We Go Again: Facebook Says Aware of Second Outage in a Week, Working to Restore Service

20:12 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 20:50 GMT 08.10.2021)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICFacebook logo and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Social media site Facebook says that it is aware of reports of users having trouble accessing their apps and products and is working to restore service in the second major outage for the platform this week.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a tweet on Friday.
It appears that Instagram was also suffering some issues, as users were unable to refresh their newsfeed or upload pictures.
Facebook and other apps under the corporate umbrella including Whatsapp and Instagram experienced worldwide outages on Monday due to what the company’s engineers described as a disruption in operations caused by configuration changes on backbone routers.
The glitches have sparked a lot of memes on Twitter, which seems to be working (well — at least, for now).
Meanwhile, the Telegram messenger announced having added 70 million users amid the Facebook crash on Monday.
