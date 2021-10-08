https://sputniknews.com/20211008/elon-musk-company-spacex-valuated-at-over-100bln-after-secondary-share-sale-reports-say-1089772663.html

Elon Musk Company ‘SpaceX’ Valuated at Over $100Bln After Secondary Share Sale, Reports Say

Elon Musk Company ‘SpaceX’ Valuated at Over $100Bln After Secondary Share Sale, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Elon Musks’s aerospace company SpaceX hit a valuation of over $100 billion after a new secondary sale of shares in the company by... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T14:53+0000

2021-10-08T14:53+0000

2021-10-08T14:53+0000

elon musk

us

spacex

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089535562_0:166:2783:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_08af0b4d110e7c6770899d5cdc960279.jpg

The company reportedly reached a deal with investors to sell up to $755 million worth of stock at $560 per share, multiple people familiar with the agreement said. This increases the company’s valuation to $100.3 billion.The valuation makes SpaceX the second most valuable private company in the world, according to CB Insight. The company’s valuation has increased substantially over the last several years due to growing investor interest in their Starship and Starlink projects, which aim to produce a spaceship capable of bringing humans to Mars and a global, high-speed satellite internet network respectively.Musk announced on Thursday that SpaceX will be moving its headquarters from California to Austin, Texas. This places the company closer to their Starship testing location in Boca Chica, Texas.The Forbes list of the 400 wealthiest Americans published on Tuesday placed Musk in the number two spot behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $190.5 billion.

https://sputniknews.com/20211008/russias-space-chief-warns-musks-starlink-satellites-could-hijack-cruise-missiles-mid-flight-1089765311.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

elon musk, us, spacex