Culture Secretary Names UK City of Culture 2025 Finalists

A record 20 locations from across the UK have announced their interest in being the UK's 2025 City of Culture, a highest number of entries for this prestigious competition.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries on 8 October unveiled eight areas longlisted for UK City of Culture 2025.After a record 20 bids, the eight longlisted locations are Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.The competition is run by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in collaboration with local authorities. This year, DCMS will award £40,000 in grants to the most successful applicants for the title for the first time.The government has already stated that the benefits of the title holder are enormous as it attracts millions of visitors and large investments. Coventry, the UK's City of Culture 2021, ultimately received more than £15.5 million from the government in direct support. In addition, the city has raised another £100 million in capital investment to support cultural projects.The winning city will be announced in spring 2022.UK City of Culture is a title given to a city starting from 2013 in the UK for a period of one calendar year, during which the successful city hosts cultural festivities throughout the year.
The UK's City of Culture 2025 winner will succeed Coventry as 2021 winner of the prestigious title.
A record 20 locations from across the UK have announced their interest in being the UK's 2025 City of Culture, a highest number of entries for this prestigious competition.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries on 8 October unveiled eight areas longlisted for UK City of Culture 2025.
"Winning the UK City of Culture competition has a hugely positive impact on an area, driving investment, creating jobs, and highlighting that culture is for everyone, regardless of their background," Dorries said in a statement on Friday.
After a record 20 bids, the eight longlisted locations are Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.
The competition is run by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in collaboration with local authorities. This year, DCMS will award £40,000 in grants to the most successful applicants for the title for the first time.
The government has already stated that the benefits of the title holder are enormous as it attracts millions of visitors and large investments. Coventry, the UK's City of Culture 2021, ultimately received more than £15.5 million from the government in direct support. In addition, the city has raised another £100 million in capital investment to support cultural projects.
The winning city will be announced in spring 2022.
UK City of Culture is a title given to a city starting from 2013 in the UK for a period of one calendar year, during which the successful city hosts cultural festivities throughout the year.