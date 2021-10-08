Registration was successful!
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
Chilean Court Sues President in 'Pandora Dossier' Case
"The Seventh Guarantee Court of Santiago admits to consideration the complaint filed by lawyer Luis Rendon against Sebastian Pinera," the court said in a statement.On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) unveiled the so-called Pandora Papers, a leak of more than 11.9 million financial documents exposing the offshore activities of over 300 prominent global political figures, including Pinera. The Pandora Papers investigation calls the United States a major tax haven.
Chilean Court Sues President in 'Pandora Dossier' Case

14:55 GMT 08.10.2021
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers a statement at the Government house in Santiago, Chile, October 4, 2021.
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers a statement at the Government house in Santiago, Chile, October 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / IVAN ALVARADO
SANTIAGO (Sputnik) - A Chilean court has opened a criminal investigation against President Sebastian Piñera in connection with the publication of documents from the "Pandora dossier" revealing his business in tax havens.
"The Seventh Guarantee Court of Santiago admits to consideration the complaint filed by lawyer Luis Rendon against Sebastian Pinera," the court said in a statement.
On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) unveiled the so-called Pandora Papers, a leak of more than 11.9 million financial documents exposing the offshore activities of over 300 prominent global political figures, including Pinera. The Pandora Papers investigation calls the United States a major tax haven.
