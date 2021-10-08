Registration was successful!
Biden's Best Friend = Trump's Title 42
Biden's Best Friend = Trump's Title 42
08.10.2021
Biden's Best Friend = Trump's Title 42
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Biden’s use of Title 42 as a mass deportation and migrant blockage system, how the current actions of Kyrsten Sinema reflect her professional future, and information released by the C.I.A. accounting how they lose far too many of their informants to capture or death.
Guests:Susan Pai - Former employee at UCLA Brain Mapping Lab | Biden's Use of Title 42 to Deny Asylum ClaimsJim Kavanagh - Left socialist writer | What Is Kyrsten Sinema Doing Besides Failing Miserably?Scott Ritter - Former U.N. weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | CIA Secret Memo On Informants Killed, Captured or ConvertedIn the first hour, Susan Pai joined the show to talk about the Biden administration’s usage of Title 42 to block and deport migrants seeking asylum in America. Susan describes how migrants need to prove a plethora of criteria to even be considered, and many having settled in a different country have ruined their chances of getting in the US.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on the political practices of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema as Sinema’s support reaches an all-time low. Jim says Sen. Sinema may be using her steadfastness as a jumping-off point into another career sector.In the third hour, Scott Ritter joined the conversation to talk about the CIA admitting to “losing” far too many of their foreign informants to being killed or captured. US agencies frequently put these informants in harm's way only to not protect them when they are in danger.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Biden's Best Friend = Trump's Title 42

11:29 GMT 08.10.2021
Biden's Best Friend = Trump's Title 42
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Biden’s use of Title 42 as mass deportation and migrant blockage system, how the current actions of Kyrsten Sinema reflect her professional future, and information released by the CIA accounting how they lose far too many of their informants to capture or death.
Guests:
Susan Pai - Former employee at UCLA Brain Mapping Lab | Biden's Use of Title 42 to Deny Asylum Claims
Jim Kavanagh - Left socialist writer | What Is Kyrsten Sinema Doing Besides Failing Miserably?
Scott Ritter - Former U.N. weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | CIA Secret Memo On Informants Killed, Captured or Converted
In the first hour, Susan Pai joined the show to talk about the Biden administration’s usage of Title 42 to block and deport migrants seeking asylum in America. Susan describes how migrants need to prove a plethora of criteria to even be considered, and many having settled in a different country have ruined their chances of getting in the US.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on the political practices of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema as Sinema’s support reaches an all-time low. Jim says Sen. Sinema may be using her steadfastness as a jumping-off point into another career sector.
In the third hour, Scott Ritter joined the conversation to talk about the CIA admitting to “losing” far too many of their foreign informants to being killed or captured. US agencies frequently put these informants in harm's way only to not protect them when they are in danger.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
