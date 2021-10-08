https://sputniknews.com/20211008/bernie-sanders-campaign-alums-launch-left-flank-strategies-1089756157.html

Bernie Sanders Campaign Alums Launch ‘Left Flank Strategies’

Bernie Sanders Campaign Alums Launch ‘Left Flank Strategies’

The firm works on progressive campaigns and is led by Anna Bahr, Karthik Ganapathy and Bill Neidhardt.The trio has ties to Bernie Sanders and represents a growing group of progressive-leaning consulting firms. Ganapathy worked on Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, Neidhardt on Sanders’ 2020 bid, and Bahr was most recently Sanders’ national deputy press secretary.The firm offers general consulting, campaign management, media relations, message development, crisis management, debate prep, media training, issue advocacy, grassroots organizing, video production, graphic design, and speechwriting.As progressives continue to gain political clout within the Democratic party, progressive-leaning political consultancies have emerged. Left Flank Strategies joins Justice Democrats, who helped elect Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), New Deal Strategies, and BlackBrown Partners in the fast-growing world of progressive political consulting. As more firms emerge, it’s likely candidates will follow.

