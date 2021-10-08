https://sputniknews.com/20211008/australian-ex-pm-warns-china-could-lash-out-disastrously-soon-amid-soaring-taiwan-tensions-1089771827.html

Australian Ex-PM Warns China Could ‘Lash Out Disastrously Soon’ Amid Soaring Taiwan Tensions

Australian Ex-PM Warns China Could ‘Lash Out Disastrously Soon’ Amid Soaring Taiwan Tensions

After China sent almost 150 military aircraft close to Taiwan in recent days against the backdrop of drills conducted by the US and other allied forces in the... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T15:41+0000

2021-10-08T15:41+0000

2021-10-08T15:41+0000

tony abbott

news

world

china

australia

south china sea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102673/80/1026738041_0:255:4896:3009_1920x0_80_0_0_e6c86f55ed3492c68e93f2012e39f0e5.jpg

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has warned that amid heightened tensions with Taiwan, China could “lash out disastrously quite soon”.Abbott, speaking in Taipei City on Friday at the annual Yushan forum, a conference organised by the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation, referred to the recent “intimidatory sorties against Taiwan” carried out by Beijing and called on democracies to show “solidarity” with the island.Abbott, visiting Taiwan to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen in a private capacity, was speaking after a weekend when China flew dozens of military jets near Taiwan while US and other allied forces conducted drills in the South China Sea.China has repeatedly warned of the volatile situation in the Taiwan Strait, earlier in the year slamming Washington for allegedly undermining stability in the waterway after its warships yet again passed through in a “provocative” manner.The island nation of Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, is seen by Beijing as a breakaway Chinese territory that must be returned to the jurisdiction of the mainland. Taiwan, long a self-governing nation, has consistently stated that it will protect its autonomy at any cost, having purchased billions of dollars of weapons from the US over the years.Abbott suggested that the US and Australia would likely join Taiwan in repelling any possible Chinese military aggression.Abbott, who led Australia from 2013 to 2015, lambasted China, claiming it had “flown ever-more intimidatory sorties against Taiwan.”He continued his diatribe against Beijing, saying:Tony Abbott nevertheless underscored China's economic growth, saying "collaboration is still possible, and trust could yet be rebuilt."Amid mounting tensions between China and the island, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo Cheng noted on Wednesday that military exchanges were likely between the two in just a few years' time.During a parliamentary appearance, the minister acknowledged that the current situation with China elevated concerns regarding the possibility of a "misfire" over the Taiwan Strait."By 2025, China will bring the cost and attrition to its lowest. It has the capacity now, but it will not start a war easily, having to take many other things into consideration," he added, indicating that Taiwanese officials see the possibility of a military invasion by China in the next few years.

vot tak Standard zio-media propaganda article presenting only the israeloamerican propaganda and leaving it unchallenged. Thumbs down, 5th column. 0

See you in the ice the article tells us what Abbott was spewing to his evil ponzi scam running money credit worshiping allies in the ROC. You'd prefer what he said remain secret? Probably don't even want ABCANz citizenry to know that Abbott was in Taiwan stirring up sh*t.

3

china

australia

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

tony abbott, news, world, china, australia, south china sea