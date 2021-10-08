Registration was successful!
Adoration Assured as K-Pop Super Girl-Band TWICE Reveal Their 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3'
Adoration Assured as K-Pop Super Girl-Band TWICE Reveal Their 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3'
One of the most popular and beloved K-Pop groups, Twice has sprung back into action and is already capturing fans' hearts with the news that the world is about to treated to the girl-band's third full-length album.
2021-10-08T11:48+0000
2021-10-08T16:48+0000
JYP Entertainment on 8 October announced that Twice is shortly to release their third full-length album which bears the beguiling title 'Formula of Love: O+T=&lt;3'. And as if this weren't enough, only a week ago they announced their first English single 'The Feels', which was warmly received by K-Pop aficionados worldwide after they performed this song on the famous and hugely popular NBC programme 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. The nine-member group which debuted on 20 October 2015 are no strangers to the subject of love and promised their fans when the band was founded "If you love us even once, we will repay your love with twice of our love," hence the name Onces for the band's diehard fans. And only five months ago the hardworking girls released their 10th mini album 'Taste of Love' and received a lot of attention with the title song 'Alcohol-Free'. Onces continue to be amazed by the amount of material their idols produce and are fully supporting their beloved band. They also can't wait for the concerts that will take place later this year at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, according to South Korean media outlets. The new album is officially released on 12 November.
One of the most popular and beloved K-Pop groups, Twice has sprung back into action and is already capturing fans' hearts with the news that the world is about to treated to the girl-band's third full-length album.
JYP Entertainment on 8 October announced that Twice is shortly to release their third full-length album which bears the beguiling title 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3'.
And as if this weren't enough, only a week ago they announced their first English single 'The Feels', which was warmly received by K-Pop aficionados worldwide after they performed this song on the famous and hugely popular NBC programme 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.
The nine-member group which debuted on 20 October 2015 are no strangers to the subject of love and promised their fans when the band was founded "If you love us even once, we will repay your love with twice of our love," hence the name Onces for the band's diehard fans. And only five months ago the hardworking girls released their 10th mini album 'Taste of Love' and received a lot of attention with the title song 'Alcohol-Free'.
Onces continue to be amazed by the amount of material their idols produce and are fully supporting their beloved band. They also can't wait for the concerts that will take place later this year at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, according to South Korean media outlets.
The new album is officially released on 12 November.
