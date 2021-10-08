https://sputniknews.com/20211008/2021-nobel-peace-prize-awarded-to-maria-ressa-dmitry-muratov-1089762988.html

2021 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Reporters Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov

2021 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Reporters Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov

This year, 234 individuals and 95 organisations were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize; there were a total of 329 candidates. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T09:02+0000

2021-10-08T09:02+0000

2021-10-08T09:06+0000

nobel prize

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1089762988.jpg?1633684004

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

Alexandre Mohamed

I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203

1