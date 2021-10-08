Registration was successful!
International
2021 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Reporters Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
This year, 234 individuals and 95 organisations were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize; there were a total of 329 candidates.
2021-10-08
2021-10-08T09:06+0000
nobel prize
The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday.
nobel prize

2021 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Reporters Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov

09:02 GMT 08.10.2021
This year, 234 individuals and 95 organisations were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize; there were a total of 329 candidates.
The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday.
