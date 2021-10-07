Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/wasnt-their-country-wasnt-their-war-journo-reminisces-about-us-20-year-presence-in-afghanistan-1089730133.html
‘Wasn’t Their Country, Wasn’t Their War’: Journo Reminisces About US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan
‘Wasn’t Their Country, Wasn’t Their War’: Journo Reminisces About US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan
Two decades ago, American forces invaded Afghanistan to put an end to the brutal Taliban regime, eradicate the Al Qaeda terrorist network and capture its... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T08:20+0000
2021-10-07T08:20+0000
afghanistan
us
asia & pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088849812_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dcc6870080eb8ae91f40542a843aa91c.jpg
"Back then, I was in the 7th grade but I remember the heavy bombing. We were panicking and my father took us to Laghman province, located in the East of Kabul. We stayed there for several months, until the situation got more stable and when we returned to the capital, I realised that a new era had begun," Abasin recalled."Back then, I was in the 7th grade but I remember the heavy bombing. We were panicking and my father took us to Laghman province, located in the East of Kabul. We stayed there for several months, until the situation got more stable and when we returned to the capital, I realised that a new era has begun," Abasin recalled.The New EraSoon after the ouster of the Taliban regime, Afghanistan established a pro-Western government, with President Hamid Karzai leading the country.Washington poured billions of dollars into maintaining security and subduing pockets of extremists. They were pushing for economic reforms in the spheres of media, agriculture, human rights and freedoms.Abasin says that it felt that the Americans genuinely wanted to improve the situation. But at the end of the day, not much has actually changed.Corruption has continued to be a major issue in Afghanistan, and reports suggested that Washington had turned a blind eye on the problem, tolerating the nation's worst offenders, such as warlords, drug traffickers and defence contractors, only because they were allies of the US.Regarding security, the US has also had its downfalls. Over the course of the 20 years, Washington lost nearly 4,000 contractors, more than 2,400 servicemen in addition to 1,444 troops of allied forces and 66,000 Afghanistan national military and police.Pockets of extremists haven't been eradicated, and terrorist attacks have never ceased.US National InterestsExperts are still debating what these interests actually were, but Abasin is certain that one of them was to make sure that "Afghanistan would never be able stand on its own feet".When the US started to pull out in 2020, and the Taliban started to take over, the Afghan security forces proved that they actually couldn't.The Afghan security forces collapsed under the pressure of the Taliban, despite the fact that they possessed better equipment, a greater number of personnel and western training.Abasin says he doesn't hold any grudges against the US. He says their withdrawal was inevitable and would have happened anyways because "it wasn't their country and wasn't their war".Looking back at the time the Americans troops spent in his country, he says he feels grateful for the opportunities they have brought to Afghanistan but the taste their pullout has left is bittersweet."I don't trust the West anymore because it is all about their interests but I am thankful for what they gave us throughout these years."
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/afghans-unlikely-to-soon-trust-a-us-president-after-chaotic-troop-withdrawal-ambassador-suggests-1089636149.html
What a misleading anti-Muslims false propaganda. Sputnik should be ashamed for being a Zionist-Racist propaganda outlet.
1
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088849812_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1451f51c775dc3dc37cc81df0a88101c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, us, asia & pacific

‘Wasn’t Their Country, Wasn’t Their War’: Journo Reminisces About US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan

08:20 GMT 07.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSARUS soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
Two decades ago, American forces invaded Afghanistan to put an end to the brutal Taliban regime, eradicate the Al Qaeda terrorist network and capture its leader Osama Bin Laden, an architect of 9/11. A local journalist says their intentions were good but 20 years down the line, corruption is still in place, whereas radicalism has never faded.
"Back then, I was in the 7th grade but I remember the heavy bombing. We were panicking and my father took us to Laghman province, located in the East of Kabul. We stayed there for several months, until the situation got more stable and when we returned to the capital, I realised that a new era had begun," Abasin recalled.
"Back then, I was in the 7th grade but I remember the heavy bombing. We were panicking and my father took us to Laghman province, located in the East of Kabul. We stayed there for several months, until the situation got more stable and when we returned to the capital, I realised that a new era has begun," Abasin recalled.

The New Era

Soon after the ouster of the Taliban regime, Afghanistan established a pro-Western government, with President Hamid Karzai leading the country.
Washington poured billions of dollars into maintaining security and subduing pockets of extremists. They were pushing for economic reforms in the spheres of media, agriculture, human rights and freedoms.
Abasin says that it felt that the Americans genuinely wanted to improve the situation. But at the end of the day, not much has actually changed.
Clouds pass over the White House in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
Afghanistan
Afghans Unlikely to 'Soon' Trust a US President After Chaotic Troop Withdrawal, Ambassador Suggests
4 October, 03:58 GMT
Corruption has continued to be a major issue in Afghanistan, and reports suggested that Washington had turned a blind eye on the problem, tolerating the nation's worst offenders, such as warlords, drug traffickers and defence contractors, only because they were allies of the US.
Regarding security, the US has also had its downfalls. Over the course of the 20 years, Washington lost nearly 4,000 contractors, more than 2,400 servicemen in addition to 1,444 troops of allied forces and 66,000 Afghanistan national military and police.
Pockets of extremists haven't been eradicated, and terrorist attacks have never ceased.
"The US has poured billions of dollars into security but they didn't do it for the sake of Afghanistan. They were motivaed by their own national interests," said the journalist.

US National Interests

Experts are still debating what these interests actually were, but Abasin is certain that one of them was to make sure that "Afghanistan would never be able stand on its own feet".
When the US started to pull out in 2020, and the Taliban started to take over, the Afghan security forces proved that they actually couldn't.
The Afghan security forces collapsed under the pressure of the Taliban, despite the fact that they possessed better equipment, a greater number of personnel and western training.
Abasin says he doesn't hold any grudges against the US. He says their withdrawal was inevitable and would have happened anyways because "it wasn't their country and wasn't their war".
Looking back at the time the Americans troops spent in his country, he says he feels grateful for the opportunities they have brought to Afghanistan but the taste their pullout has left is bittersweet.
"Americans have benefited us in three major spheres. They brought us the reconstruction, better education and freedom of speech that is now being challenged."
"I don't trust the West anymore because it is all about their interests but I am thankful for what they gave us throughout these years."
110000
Discuss
Popular comments
What a misleading anti-Muslims false propaganda. Sputnik should be ashamed for being a Zionist-Racist propaganda outlet.
HHess
7 October, 11:31 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:25 GMTUnvaccinated Canadian Federal Public Servants to be Placed on Unpaid Leave
08:24 GMTChina Against Defining Relations With US as 'Competition'
08:22 GMTSputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022
08:20 GMT‘Wasn’t Their Country, Wasn’t Their War’: Journo Reminisces About US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan
08:06 GMTSituation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan
07:51 GMTLa Palma Airport Closes Over Volcanic Ash Cloud
07:09 GMTPrince Andrew's Lawyer Granted Access to Accuser's Epstein Deal That Might Nullify Sex Abuse Lawsuit
07:09 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Crash By Almost 15%, Below $1,110 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Trading Data Shows
06:22 GMTUS Bombing Campaign in Afghanistan Led to 20-Year Failed Experiment in Western Liberalism - Experts
06:06 GMTSending Vaccines to Africa Gives Better Protection Than Third Dose, Norwegian Immunologist Says
05:56 GMT123 Arrested as Climate Activists Block Central Bridge in Finnish Capital
05:45 GMTEnergy Prices Set to ‘Blow a Hole’ in UK Consumers' Finances, Warn Analysts
04:24 GMTDeath Toll From Earthquake in Pakistan Rises to 20 People, Over 300 Left Injured - Photo, Video
04:13 GMTTrump Continues to Deny 2020 Election Results, Says 'Real Insurrection' Occurred on Nov 3
03:42 GMTClaims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert
03:37 GMTFormer Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister
03:29 GMTUS Government Launches New Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative - Justice Dept.
03:21 GMTUS, China Agree to Hold Virtual Biden-Xi Meeting Before End of 2021 – Reports
03:17 GMTPsaki: White House Has No Predictions on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting at G-20
03:15 GMTUS May ‘Leverage’ Anti-Islamic State Coalition on Afghanistan - Pentagon Official