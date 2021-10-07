Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/wall-street-on-3-day-winning-streak-ahead-of-us-jobs-report-for-september-1089751849.html
Wall Street on 3-Day Winning Streak Ahead of US Jobs Report for September
Wall Street on 3-Day Winning Streak Ahead of US Jobs Report for September
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Stocks on Wall Street rounded out a third straight day of gains ahead of Friday’s scheduled release of the US jobs report for September... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T21:10+0000
2021-10-07T21:10+0000
business
us
inflation
wall street
debt ceiling
us jobs report
us stocks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089561162_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2f303a22a3b52a1642aead1902d81e42.jpg
Also boosting sentiment was the deal reached between Democrat and Republican lawmakers, who managed to agree on raising the US debt ceiling by $480 billion to avert a government shutdown and debt default at least until December.Wall Street’s Big Tech sector, represented by the Nasdaq Composite Index, again led gains for the day, while the blue-chip S&amp;P 500 and the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes came in second and third, respectively.Nasdaq, comprising growth stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, closed up 152 points, or 1.1%, at 14,654. The tech barometer has gained 2.8% over the past three sessions.The S&amp;P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 36 points, or 0.8%, at 4,400. The blue-chip indicator has accumulated 2.3% in gains since Monday’s close.The Dow finished Thursday’s session up 340 points, or 0.1%, at 34,757. The broad-based industrial indicator has risen 2.2% over the past three days.After a heady run through most of the first three quarters of the year, US stocks have encountered sharp swings since last month on a range of worries that include escalating oil prices and inflation. This week alone, Nasdaq had its worst day since June, when it fell just over 2% on Monday.For Friday’s September jobs report, analysts expect the Labor Department to report a gain of 500,000 positions versus 235,000 in August. If the rise is more than 600,000, it could prompt the Federal Reserve to expedite the rollback of its long-running stimulus and super-low interest rates programs.
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
1
1
wall street
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089561162_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62a4acb96db8c3622ca92829c2b27c75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, us, inflation, wall street, debt ceiling, us jobs report, us stocks

Wall Street on 3-Day Winning Streak Ahead of US Jobs Report for September

21:10 GMT 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / Brendan McDermidA Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2019.
A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Stocks on Wall Street rounded out a third straight day of gains ahead of Friday’s scheduled release of the US jobs report for September, which analysts expect to be better than the previous month's yet not too strong to push the Federal Reserve towards deciding on a rate hike.
Also boosting sentiment was the deal reached between Democrat and Republican lawmakers, who managed to agree on raising the US debt ceiling by $480 billion to avert a government shutdown and debt default at least until December.
"Jobless claims show the labor market is heading in the right direction again… as investors remain upbeat that the US won’t default on its debt," said Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA. "The outlook for 2022 remains optimistic given markets are still expecting Democrats to ultimately deliver infrastructure spending and President Biden’s economic plan by December.
Wall Street’s Big Tech sector, represented by the Nasdaq Composite Index, again led gains for the day, while the blue-chip S&P 500 and the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes came in second and third, respectively.
Nasdaq, comprising growth stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, closed up 152 points, or 1.1%, at 14,654. The tech barometer has gained 2.8% over the past three sessions.
The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 36 points, or 0.8%, at 4,400. The blue-chip indicator has accumulated 2.3% in gains since Monday’s close.
The Dow finished Thursday’s session up 340 points, or 0.1%, at 34,757. The broad-based industrial indicator has risen 2.2% over the past three days.
After a heady run through most of the first three quarters of the year, US stocks have encountered sharp swings since last month on a range of worries that include escalating oil prices and inflation. This week alone, Nasdaq had its worst day since June, when it fell just over 2% on Monday.
For Friday’s September jobs report, analysts expect the Labor Department to report a gain of 500,000 positions versus 235,000 in August. If the rise is more than 600,000, it could prompt the Federal Reserve to expedite the rollback of its long-running stimulus and super-low interest rates programs.
100001
Discuss
Popular comments
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
Alexandre Mohamed
8 October, 00:57 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:21 GMTBiden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
22:19 GMTAt Least 33 People Injured as 2 Passenger Trains Collide in Tunisia
22:12 GMTCIA China Study Center Threatens to Foster Groupthink, Infect Analysis, Ex-Officer Says
21:57 GMTCrews Recover 5,544 Gallons of Crude Oil from California Coast Oil Spill
21:43 GMTFlorida Eliminates 8-Inch Snail for the Second Time in 10 Years
21:39 GMTEurope’s Energy Crisis Self-Made, Linde Engineering CEO Says
21:36 GMTTaliban Say Met With Officials From EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
21:33 GMTUS Believes 'Critical' for Israel to Refrain from Settlement Activity
21:27 GMTSiemens Senior Manager Calls for Common Sense Approach to Russia After German Polls
21:22 GMTLaschet to Step Down as CDU Leader After Conservative Bloc's Failure in Elections
21:15 GMTMost Countries Took Reputation Hits Due to COVID-19 Restrictions – Poll
21:10 GMTWall Street on 3-Day Winning Streak Ahead of US Jobs Report for September
21:07 GMTUS to Continue Deepening Ties With Taiwan, State Dept. Says
21:02 GMTUS Arrests January 6 Capitol Rioter for Attacking Police
20:59 GMTNBA Vets Charged in $4 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme
20:42 GMTBiden Administration Fight to Not Disclose Details of CIA Torture of Detainee
20:32 GMTMagnitude 6.1 Earthquake Shakes Macquarie Island Region, USGS Says
20:22 GMTNATO Secretary-General ‘We Don't Regard China as an Adversary or an Enemy’
20:10 GMTEleven Sailors Injured After US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Hits Unknown Object in Indo-Pacific
19:57 GMTChinese Journo Denounces ‘US Invaders’ Amid News of Secret Special Forces Training on Taiwan