https://sputniknews.com/20211007/wall-street-on-3-day-winning-streak-ahead-of-us-jobs-report-for-september-1089751849.html

Wall Street on 3-Day Winning Streak Ahead of US Jobs Report for September

Wall Street on 3-Day Winning Streak Ahead of US Jobs Report for September

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Stocks on Wall Street rounded out a third straight day of gains ahead of Friday’s scheduled release of the US jobs report for September... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T21:10+0000

2021-10-07T21:10+0000

2021-10-07T21:10+0000

business

us

inflation

wall street

debt ceiling

us jobs report

us stocks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089561162_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2f303a22a3b52a1642aead1902d81e42.jpg

Also boosting sentiment was the deal reached between Democrat and Republican lawmakers, who managed to agree on raising the US debt ceiling by $480 billion to avert a government shutdown and debt default at least until December.Wall Street’s Big Tech sector, represented by the Nasdaq Composite Index, again led gains for the day, while the blue-chip S&P 500 and the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes came in second and third, respectively.Nasdaq, comprising growth stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, closed up 152 points, or 1.1%, at 14,654. The tech barometer has gained 2.8% over the past three sessions.The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 36 points, or 0.8%, at 4,400. The blue-chip indicator has accumulated 2.3% in gains since Monday’s close.The Dow finished Thursday’s session up 340 points, or 0.1%, at 34,757. The broad-based industrial indicator has risen 2.2% over the past three days.After a heady run through most of the first three quarters of the year, US stocks have encountered sharp swings since last month on a range of worries that include escalating oil prices and inflation. This week alone, Nasdaq had its worst day since June, when it fell just over 2% on Monday.For Friday’s September jobs report, analysts expect the Labor Department to report a gain of 500,000 positions versus 235,000 in August. If the rise is more than 600,000, it could prompt the Federal Reserve to expedite the rollback of its long-running stimulus and super-low interest rates programs.

Alexandre Mohamed I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203 1

1

wall street

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

business, us, inflation, wall street, debt ceiling, us jobs report, us stocks