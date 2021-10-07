Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/volodymyr-zelensky-exposed-in-pandora-papers-1089716009.html
Volodymyr Zelensky Exposed in Pandora Papers
Volodymyr Zelensky Exposed in Pandora Papers
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the tensions between Taiwan and China and why the US has a vested interest... 07.10.2021
Volodymyr Zelensky Exposed In Pandora Papers
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the tensions between Taiwan and China and why the US has a vested interest in the result, the exposition of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the breaking of the Pandora Papers, and Brexit finally hitting Britain in the back.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst | What's Behind the Bellicosity Between Taiwan &amp; China, Is There Risk Of Sparks?David Marples - Professor and Director of the Stasiuk Program | Zelensky Not a "For the People" PresidentPeter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Brexit Comes Back to Bite BritainIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the United States making Taiwan a military base right off the China coast. Mark also talked about the red lines either country has and the definitive conflict that is coming.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by David Marples for a discussion on the painfully ironic knowledge that the anti-corruption candidate Volodymyr Zelensky was exposed for his corrupt financial acts in the Pandora Papers.In the third hour, Peter Oliver joined the conversation to talk about the spat between France and Britain around fishing rights where France might partially cut off power to Britain. Peter also gave an update to the AUKUS deal after Antony Blinken met with colleagues in France to fix the tensions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
france, lithuania, joe biden, radio, us, ukraine, china, angela merkel, taiwan, brexit, fault lines, volodymyr zelensky, uk, aukus

Volodymyr Zelensky Exposed in Pandora Papers

10:03 GMT 07.10.2021
Volodymyr Zelensky Exposed In Pandora Papers
Shane Stranahan
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl Thomas
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the tensions between Taiwan and China and why the US has a vested interest in the result, the exposition of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the breaking of the Pandora Papers, and Brexit finally hitting Britain in the back.
Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst | What's Behind the Bellicosity Between Taiwan & China, Is There Risk Of Sparks?
David Marples - Professor and Director of the Stasiuk Program | Zelensky Not a "For the People" President
Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Brexit Comes Back to Bite Britain
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the United States making Taiwan a military base right off the China coast. Mark also talked about the red lines either country has and the definitive conflict that is coming.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by David Marples for a discussion on the painfully ironic knowledge that the anti-corruption candidate Volodymyr Zelensky was exposed for his corrupt financial acts in the Pandora Papers.
In the third hour, Peter Oliver joined the conversation to talk about the spat between France and Britain around fishing rights where France might partially cut off power to Britain. Peter also gave an update to the AUKUS deal after Antony Blinken met with colleagues in France to fix the tensions.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
