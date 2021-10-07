https://sputniknews.com/20211007/us-to-continue-deepening-ties-with-taiwan-state-dept-says-1089751734.html

US to Continue Deepening Ties With Taiwan, State Dept. Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will continue to strengthen its relations with Taiwan amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing, US State... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and it contributes, we believe, to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the broader region as well," Price said. "We’ll continue to stand with our friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security and values, and we will continue to deepen our ties with a democratic Taiwan."Price went on to say that the United States strongly urges China to cease its military, diplomatic and economic "pressure" and "coercion" against Taiwan.On Wednesday, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said China might mount a full-scale invasion of the island nation by 2025. China has sent in recent days almost 150 military aircraft close to Taiwan while US and other allied forces conducted drills in the South China Sea.US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement, which ensures a peacefully-determined future for Taiwan in exchange for US recognition of Beijing as the official Chinese government.

