https://sputniknews.com/20211007/us-supreme-court-pushes-government-to-allow-guantanamo-detainee-to-testify---report-1089722984.html

US Supreme Court Pushes Government to Allow Guantanamo Detainee to Testify - Report

US Supreme Court Pushes Government to Allow Guantanamo Detainee to Testify - Report

According to a report, US Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned the US government’s decision in not allowing a suspected high-ranking al-Qaeda* figure... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T00:33+0000

2021-10-07T00:33+0000

2021-10-07T00:38+0000

abu zubaydah

us

guantanamo bay detention center

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/03/1082788023_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc2c170b9550d7afe8c0d296408a1926.jpg

Both liberal and conservative Supreme Court justices pressed US Solicitor General Brian Fletcher on the subject, as the court faced turmoil in the government’s decision to prevent two previous CIA contractors from being questioned in a criminal investigation in Poland’s "black site" examining the treatment of detainee Abu Zubaydah.Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch was amongst the few justices that appeared to see the option of Zubaydah testifying himself as an alternative after being skeptical that Zubaydah’s lawyers could overcome the government’s national security arguments.Gorsuch was joined by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who asked why Zubaydah was still in Guantanamo Bay after 15 years, especially after having never been charged with a crime. "I don't understand why he is still there," Breyer said.Justice Sonia Sotomayor pushed Fletcher to provide a "clear answer — without invoking state secret or other privilege."Fletcher’s response was that the request had to be taken back to the Defense Department, which is holding the detainee. According to Zubaydah’s lawyer, David Klein, he is allegedly not permitted to testify under the conditions of his Guantanamo confinement.The central issue of the case concerns Zubaydah, 50, who spent 15 years at Guantanamo after allegedly being “an associate and longtime terrorist ally of Osama bin Laden,” a Justice Department filing read.Zubaydah was the first prisoner held by the CIA to undergo extensive torture. Aside from being blind, he is said to have endured waterboarding - a harsh interrogation technique that causes one to experience the sensation of drowning - as much as 83 times in just a single month, according to US government documents.The detainee is requesting a subpoena testimony from the CIA contractors who supervised his torture, as the government appeals a lower court ruling that contractors James Elmer Mitchell and John Bruce Jessen could be subpoenaed under a US law that lets federal courts enforce a request for testimony or other evidence for a foreign legal proceeding.Zubaydah’s lawyers have pushed Mitchell and Jessen to testify and provide documents in the criminal investigation in Poland — a location that is believed to be a CIA “black site” where harsh interrogation techniques were used.To prevent them from being questioned and allegedly jeopardizing national security, the US government has asserted what is known as the "state-secrets privilege.”Two psychologists who supervised Zubaydah's torture took over when the FBI failed to come up with the information that the CIA thought Zubaydah had.In 2010, Zubaydah’s attorneys filed a criminal complaint in Poland to hold Polish officials accountable for their complicity in his "unlawful detention and torture." However, the US government refused to provide the information on grounds of national security. The move subsequently resulted in Zubaydah's lawyer filing an appeal to the European Court on Human Rights, prompting a reopening of the Polish investigation.A testimony from the two psychologists that had supervised Zubaydah’s questioning was sought in the US shortly after.A Supreme Court ruling is due by the end of June.*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20210427/us-supreme-court-to-hear-gitmo-prisoners-zubaydah-interrogation-torture-case-1082735482.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

abu zubaydah, us, guantanamo bay detention center