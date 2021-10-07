https://sputniknews.com/20211007/us-soldiers-secretly-stationed-in-taiwan-trained-troops-to-defend-against-china-reports-say-1089745930.html

US Soldiers Secretly Stationed in Taiwan Trained Troops to Defend Against China, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Marines and special operations forces have been secretly training Taiwanese soldiers on the island to defend against possible Chinese... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

The report said the US soldiers have been operating in Taiwan for at least a year, during which time they have conducted training for Taiwanese ground force units as a way to prepare them for threats coming from China.The US government and Taiwanese officials did not comment on the alleged deployment, but the aforementioned US officials claim that the deployment is on a rotational, variable schedule.On Wednesday, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said China might mount a full-scale invasion of the island nation by 2025. China in recent days sent almost 150 military aircraft close to Taiwan while US and other allied forces conducted drills in the South China Sea.US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement, which ensures a peacefully-determined future for Taiwan in exchange for US recognition of Beijing as the official Chinese government.

