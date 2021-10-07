https://sputniknews.com/20211007/us-may-leverage-anti-islamic-state-coalition-on-afghanistan---pentagon-official-1089727874.html

US May ‘Leverage’ Anti-Islamic State Coalition on Afghanistan - Pentagon Official

US May ‘Leverage’ Anti-Islamic State Coalition on Afghanistan - Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is considering utilizing partners in the 83-nation coalition it leads against the Islamic State* to monitor and... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T03:15+0000

2021-10-07T03:15+0000

2021-10-07T03:15+0000

pentagon

afghanistan

us troop withdrawal

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088839693_0:260:2500:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_ac4eea36cdcf1517aaf1dbee45a710c5.jpg

“Regional partners are going to be critical to ensure we are maintaining pressure on these organizations like al Qaeda* and ISIS-K* [Islamic State-Khorasan],” Kaplan told a Middle East Institute (MEI) podcast on Wednesday. Since the United States had lost its on-the-ground military and intelligence assets in Afghanistan in its rushed evacuation from the country in August, working with regional partners was going to be critical to ensure Washington was maintaining pressure on hostile groups in that country, Kaplan said.However, Kaplan emphasized that she was not implying any specific new organization or action against terrorist or other hostile groups in Afghanistan in any way as the country is now controlled by the Taliban* after the rapid collapse of the Afghan army in August.* The Taliban, al-Qaeda and ISIS-K are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pentagon, afghanistan, us troop withdrawal, biden administration