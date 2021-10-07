Registration was successful!
US Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge
US Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge
US Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge
A federal judge in Texas has ordered the state's near-total ban on abortions suspended following a legal challenge brought by the Biden administration. 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
The order, issued Wednesday evening by US District Judge Robert Pittman, temporarily enjoins the law that took effect in Texas last month, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks after conception, while litigation over its legality continues. The order comes after the US Supreme Court decided to allow the law to take effect, signaling to many that the court was willing to contravene or even overturn the principles of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, in which the high court established the legal right to an abortion and laid out how it could be regulated.
us, texas, abortion, judge

US Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge

00:43 GMT 07.10.2021 (Updated: 00:50 GMT 07.10.2021)
Morgan Artyukhina
A federal judge in Texas has ordered the state's near-total ban on abortions suspended following a legal challenge brought by the Biden administration.
The order, issued Wednesday evening by US District Judge Robert Pittman, temporarily enjoins the law that took effect in Texas last month, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks after conception, while litigation over its legality continues.
The order comes after the US Supreme Court decided to allow the law to take effect, signaling to many that the court was willing to contravene or even overturn the principles of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, in which the high court established the legal right to an abortion and laid out how it could be regulated.
