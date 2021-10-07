US Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge

The order, issued Wednesday evening by US District Judge Robert Pittman, temporarily enjoins the law that took effect in Texas last month, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks after conception, while litigation over its legality continues. The order comes after the US Supreme Court decided to allow the law to take effect, signaling to many that the court was willing to contravene or even overturn the principles of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, in which the high court established the legal right to an abortion and laid out how it could be regulated.
A federal judge in Texas has ordered the state's near-total ban on abortions suspended following a legal challenge brought by the Biden administration.
