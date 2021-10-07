https://sputniknews.com/20211007/us-arrests-january-6-capitol-rioter-for-attacking-police---justice-dept-1089751588.html

US Arrests January 6 Capitol Rioter for Attacking Police

US Arrests January 6 Capitol Rioter for Attacking Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Pennsylvania man who joined the January 6 protest at the US Capitol faces charges that include attacking police officers, the Justice...

A later video shows Dickinson picking up a large bucket filled with liquid and throwing the liquid and the bucket at law enforcement officers who appeared to be attempting to clear rioters from Capitol grounds, the release said.Charges against Dickinson include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; and engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds. Dickinson made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the release added.In the eight months since January 6, more than 600 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, according to the release.

