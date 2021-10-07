Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/unvaccinated-canadian-federal-public-servants-to-be-placed-on-unpaid-leave-1089732288.html
Unvaccinated Canadian Federal Public Servants to be Placed on Unpaid Leave
Unvaccinated Canadian Federal Public Servants to be Placed on Unpaid Leave
Earlier, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, made the policy of compulsory vaccination one of the points of his election programme at the... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T08:25+0000
2021-10-07T08:25+0000
world
canada
vaccination
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082257923_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6f333f5f56144d7c5e202f7d4de7e32d.jpg
Canadian federal employees are obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday. According to Trudeau, those who will not be vaccinated by the end of October will be placed on unpaid administrative leave.As estimated, there are about 300,000 civil servants in Canada.In addition, vaccination in Canada has become mandatory for people over 12 years of age travelling domestically by rail and air.Trudeau called these measures "some of the most stringent in the world".To date, more than 80% of the population aged 12 and over has already been vaccinated against coronavirus in Canada.According to the Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.65 million cases of coronavirus were detected in Canada during the pandemic. More than 28 thousand have died.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082257923_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d622567b332ad9d5c7af785d55b161d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, canada, vaccination, covid-19

Unvaccinated Canadian Federal Public Servants to be Placed on Unpaid Leave

08:25 GMT 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS OSORIOA vial of some of the first 500,000 of the 2-million AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ontario, Canada March 3, 2021.
A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the 2-million AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ontario, Canada March 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS OSORIO
Subscribe
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, made the policy of compulsory vaccination one of the points of his election programme at the parliamentary elections held in September.
Canadian federal employees are obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday. According to Trudeau, those who will not be vaccinated by the end of October will be placed on unpaid administrative leave.
As estimated, there are about 300,000 civil servants in Canada.
In addition, vaccination in Canada has become mandatory for people over 12 years of age travelling domestically by rail and air.
Trudeau called these measures "some of the most stringent in the world".

“Vaccines are the most effective tool against COVID-19, and countless Canadians – including many public servants – have already done their part and gotten their shots. But no one is safe until everyone is safe. We have enough doses in Canada for every person to be fully vaccinated across the country, so I encourage all Canadians who haven’t been vaccinated to book their shot today. Together, we will finish the fight against COVID-19,” Justin Trudeau said.

To date, more than 80% of the population aged 12 and over has already been vaccinated against coronavirus in Canada.
According to the Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.65 million cases of coronavirus were detected in Canada during the pandemic. More than 28 thousand have died.
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:25 GMTUnvaccinated Canadian Federal Public Servants to be Placed on Unpaid Leave
08:24 GMTChina Against Defining Relations With US as 'Competition'
08:22 GMTSputnik V Developer to Begin Trials of Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022
08:20 GMT‘Wasn’t Their Country, Wasn’t Their War’: Journo Reminisces About US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan
08:06 GMTSituation in Kabul on the 20th Anniversary of the US-led Invasion of Afghanistan
07:51 GMTLa Palma Airport Closes Over Volcanic Ash Cloud
07:09 GMTPrince Andrew's Lawyer Granted Access to Accuser's Epstein Deal That Might Nullify Sex Abuse Lawsuit
07:09 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Crash By Almost 15%, Below $1,110 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Trading Data Shows
06:22 GMTUS Bombing Campaign in Afghanistan Led to 20-Year Failed Experiment in Western Liberalism - Experts
06:06 GMTSending Vaccines to Africa Gives Better Protection Than Third Dose, Norwegian Immunologist Says
05:56 GMT123 Arrested as Climate Activists Block Central Bridge in Finnish Capital
05:45 GMTEnergy Prices Set to ‘Blow a Hole’ in UK Consumers' Finances, Warn Analysts
04:24 GMTDeath Toll From Earthquake in Pakistan Rises to 20 People, Over 300 Left Injured - Photo, Video
04:13 GMTTrump Continues to Deny 2020 Election Results, Says 'Real Insurrection' Occurred on Nov 3
03:42 GMTClaims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert
03:37 GMTFormer Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister
03:29 GMTUS Government Launches New Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative - Justice Dept.
03:21 GMTUS, China Agree to Hold Virtual Biden-Xi Meeting Before End of 2021 – Reports
03:17 GMTPsaki: White House Has No Predictions on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting at G-20
03:15 GMTUS May ‘Leverage’ Anti-Islamic State Coalition on Afghanistan - Pentagon Official