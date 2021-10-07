https://sputniknews.com/20211007/unvaccinated-canadian-federal-public-servants-to-be-placed-on-unpaid-leave-1089732288.html

Unvaccinated Canadian Federal Public Servants to be Placed on Unpaid Leave

Unvaccinated Canadian Federal Public Servants to be Placed on Unpaid Leave

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, made the policy of compulsory vaccination one of the points of his election programme at the... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T08:25+0000

2021-10-07T08:25+0000

2021-10-07T08:25+0000

world

canada

vaccination

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082257923_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6f333f5f56144d7c5e202f7d4de7e32d.jpg

Canadian federal employees are obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday. According to Trudeau, those who will not be vaccinated by the end of October will be placed on unpaid administrative leave.As estimated, there are about 300,000 civil servants in Canada.In addition, vaccination in Canada has become mandatory for people over 12 years of age travelling domestically by rail and air.Trudeau called these measures "some of the most stringent in the world".To date, more than 80% of the population aged 12 and over has already been vaccinated against coronavirus in Canada.According to the Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.65 million cases of coronavirus were detected in Canada during the pandemic. More than 28 thousand have died.

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

world, canada, vaccination, covid-19