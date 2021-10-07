https://sputniknews.com/20211007/thats-all-we-need-council-tax-bills-could-jump-on-top-of-national-insurance-energy-hikes-1089735313.html

That’s All We Need! Council Tax Bills Could Jump, on Top of National Insurance, Energy Hikes

That’s All We Need! Council Tax Bills Could Jump, on Top of National Insurance, Energy Hikes

The Conservative Party raised National Insurance by 1.25 percent earlier this month, on top of rising energy bills. A £20-a-week universal credit increase also... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T10:20+0000

2021-10-07T10:20+0000

2021-10-07T10:20+0000

conservative party

tax

energy

council

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107861/23/1078612376_0:46:1880:1104_1920x0_80_0_0_206319ab34fd56fc433c9d359563889d.jpg

Council tax bills in England could go up by £220 a year over the next three years, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.The prediction from one of Britain’s most respected think tanks comes as 15 million households in England, Wales, and Scotland face a 12 percent increase in energy bills due to a sharp rise in the wholesale price of gas.Anita Dougall, the chief executive of Sagacity data firm, told the Guardian: “The number of people struggling to pay their energy bills is going to shoot up this winter.”The latest bad news for householders in England is the predicted rise in council tax - a charge which local authorities make to pay for services like refuse collection, roads, education and social services.Labour MP Nadia Whittome tweeted: “This isn't just a winter of discontent - it's years of misery under this government.”They estimated councils in England would need to increase revenues by £10 billion by 2024–25 to “maintain service levels”.The IFS went on to estimate council tax would have to go up by 3.6 percent a year to keep local authorities from going bust, which would increase the average council tax bill by £160 a year.But they went on to say that “extra cost pressures” were more likely to mean council tax would go up by £220 a year by 2024-25.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

conservative party, tax, energy, council, uk